Carnival Cruise Line Makes Several Changes to Onboard Offerings

Stating it will be bringing the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in line with industry practices, the Miami-based cruise line is introducing several changes to its onboard products.

The changes include modifications to the complimentary room service offerings for breakfast, including more a la carte options, and a hike in the onboard WI-FI prices.

On a positive note, the cruise line will bring back the always popular Dr. Seuss Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast. The changes will be effective starting with all cruises departing on or after October 1, 2022.

Carnival Implements Several Changes to Onboard Products

Carnival Cruise Line has been notably busy in the last year with tweaking the onboard offerings. In a letter sent to all travel agents on September 9, the cruise line states it is implementing even more changes, starting October 1, 2022.

According to the cruise line, it has carefully studied guest patterns onboard since its restart in July 2021. This includes what dining and food options have been popular vs. which have been less popular.

As a result of this market research, the Carnival is updating its room service menu to add more options on an à la carte basis while maintaining a complimentary breakfast offering each morning.

Carnival Cruise Line Room Service (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Complimentary options include continental breakfast options, and the a la carte option consists of breakfast sandwiches, which will now be expanded.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, these changes are consistent with industry trends and provide the company opportunities to continue to work toward meeting sustainability goals.

Which complimentary items would be removed from the breakfast menus and which items would be placed on the a la carte menu is not clear at this time. The rollout of the new menus will start on October 1. What is clear is that guests will be getting a greater variety to choose from, but at an extra cost.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Carnival said the following: “Effective with all cruises departing on or after October 1, 2022, we will be rolling out the expanded room service menu across our fleet. In addition to the complimentary breakfast selections, we will be adding choices which reflect what we believe will meet more guest preferences.”

The complimentary continental choices with à la carte selections will be available from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM, and for the rest of the day, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 AM, there will only be an à la carte selection available.

More Changes on the Way

Besides the changes we’ve seen over the last months and weeks from Carnival, such as cutting back on a wide range of dining services, venues, and operating times, which the company announced back in August, there are some more changes to come.

First of all, Carnival Cruise Line is finally bringing back the always-popular Dr. Seuss Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast. As with the room service menu changes, this event will return on October 1.

Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The Dr. Seuss Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast allows kids and those young-at-heart to enjoy a fantastical feast with The Cat in the Hat and Friends, brightly colored fruit, gravity-defying pancake stacks, funky french toast, “Moose Juice” ‘n’ ”Goose Juice,”… and much more.

Lastly, Carnival is also implementing a price hike for the onboard WIFI packages. Due to the rising costs of internet connections at sea, the company has implemented a minor price change. How minor the price hike would be is unclear. However, purchases made before the price change effective on October 1st will be at the current rates.

Unfortunately, Carnival Cruise Line has not yet announced if they would move to SpaceX’s Starlink Maritime internet service, providing a much more stable and inexpensive connection while onboard.