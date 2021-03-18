Carnival Cruise Line Makes it Clear With No Decision

Since one of Carnival’s brands in the UK announced domestic sailings for vaccinated guests only, there have been many questions to Carnival Cruise Line if they will follow. The cruise line’s brand ambassador made it very clear on the situation, which is not the same as P&O in the UK.

Lots of Guest Questions

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald cleared some things on Thursday morning following some confusion amongst the cruise community. It comes after sister line P&O revealed that domestic sailings would only be allowed for vaccinated guests.

Many guests have asked online if Carnival Cruise Line is also planning a vaccine mandate too. Heald made it very clear that no decision had been made and, in fact, repeated this several times:

“Lots and lots of you wrote to me in the last 24 hours about an announcement from one of our sister companies at Carnival Corporation and PLC, the brilliant P&O Cruise Lines. Now, they are announcing on the 22nd some itineraries which will be for UK citizens around the UK.”

P&O did reveal the new offerings out of Southampton on March 17, but the itineraries will actually be open for booking from March 22 at 8:30 AM local time. P&O also detailed its vaccine requirement for all guests, and they will have to show proof of this on arrival at the cruise terminal.

He went on to say:

“But they have said they are going to require British citizen to have vaccinations. Now, here in the UK, that’s not so much of a problem because we’re way up on the vaccines and most people here are willing to take it and most people want to take it.

Specific Cruise Line Plans

Many cruisers are now thinking that this could be a possibility for Carnival Cruise Line out of the U.S. Still, Heald made it clear the situation is very different in each country and cruise lines are making their own country-specific plans.

Heald continued to say:

“So this is a massive step forward for the cruise industry but the question you’ve all been asking me is Carnival going to require the same. Well, we’re certainly encouraged by the progress of vaccine distribution and what it represents for improved public health as well as for the recovery of the cruise and indeed the travel industry.” “Now, some cruise lines, not just P&O may decide to make a country-specific cruising plan that requires people to have the vaccine such as P&O here in the UK.”

No Carnival Cruise Line Decision on Vaccines

The situation dealing with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention remains very fluid and is a big part of why cruise lines such as Carnival have yet to resume operations. For now, the Miami-based cruise line has not made any decision on vaccines:

“So this is the most important thing, Carnival Cruise Line has not made any such decision or announcement. Our decisions will be informed with input from our global medical and science experts and the requirements of the places that we may operate and visit.”

Carnival will continue to keep guests updated and we pretty much already know that it will be a phased-in return to service starting in June 2021.

The fleet is expected to be back in action before the end of the year, and we’ve got the new Mardi Gras and Carnival Radiance to look forward to. Heald finished talking about Carnival’s decision with:

“Having said that, and based on available science today, we hope that the rapid pace of vaccination is going to continue as vaccine therapy is the best course to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and or course we will keep all of you informed to any change to our plans.”

All eyes will be on Carnival Cruise Line, especially as the list of cruise lines that require vaccination keeps on growing. Just days ago, Virgin Voyages announced a vaccine mandate for guests and crew.

Norwegian Cruise Line has already extended its suspension through June so, on that front, many will be expecting other major cruise lines to follow, including Carnival.