Carnival Cruise Line Launching Space-Themed Programs on New Ship

In conjunction with World Space Week (October 4-10, 2022), Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new “Space Cruisers” program to launch aboard the upcoming Carnival Celebration next month.

This space-themed curriculum of fun and educational activities will engage young cruisers ages 2-11 as well as offer options for the whole family to enjoy, and will eventually be offered throughout the Fun Ship fleet.

Space Cruisers Program to Launch on New Ship

The Space Cruisers program is slated to debut aboard Carnival Celebration when the new ship sets sail from PortMiami on November 21, 2022, and will enable young cruisers to explore the universe in an array of hands-on and one-of-a-kind learning experiences.

Children will complete assorted “missions” (activities) to earn a special, themed mission patch representative of the program.

“Space Cruisers will truly take our offerings to the next level with the perfect balance of fun and education to give both our younger guests and their families something to be excited about,” said Melissa Mahaffey, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Kids are always looking to explore new things, and this program gives them the chance to discover many of the awesome aspects of space through fun activities while taking away unique learnings.”

Constellations (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Projects included in the program are studying gravity with trampoline-based fun, expressing artistic talent by designing personalized mission patches, connecting to astronauts by building paper rockets, exploring family cooperation by building a Mars base, and learning constellations through a projection wall with a chance to win prizes.

Areas of Camp Ocean will feature space-themed accents to accompany the program and blend it with Carnival’s signature fun.

An illuminated space wall will showcase planets while a ceiling display highlights light-up constellations with actual constellations and special Carnival-themed constellations such as a ship model and the line’s iconic “whale tail” funnel.

Partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The new Space Cruisers program has been developed in partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and supported by NASA, bringing expertise and insights to young cruisers with age-appropriate materials and activities.

“Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is where the epic story of the U.S. space program is brought to life through fun and inspirational activities, exhibits and educational activities,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

“We’re excited to bring a piece of that experience aboard Carnival Celebration for the Space Cruisers program.”

Kennedy Space Center (Photo Credit: Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock)

Carnival Celebration will launch as Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship from PortMiami on November 21, 2022. The second of the line’s Excel-class vessels, the ship will offer 5-8 night Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

The Space Cruisers program will not be limited to Carnival Celebration, however. Plans are already underway to roll the program out to the Space Coast with Mardi Gras in Port Canaveral in time for the holiday season, and various Space Cruisers activities will later go fleetwide in time for spring break in March and April.

The program is designed for young cruisers ages 2-11, and the activities offered will be varied according to the ages of cruise guests. As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s youth programs, there is no additional charge for kids to join the Space Cruisers program and lift off for fun when they set sail.

Cruise travelers of all ages looking for even more space-themed fun can investigate shore excursions and visits to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex when sailing from Port Canaveral, or try timing a cruise vacation to coincide with a rocket launch for the most amazing, out-of-this-world views right from the deck of their favorite ship.