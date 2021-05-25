Carnival Cruise Line Launches New Video Series

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new video series named “Can You Feel It?” which highlights what guests love the most about the cruise line in anticipation of the big restart this summer.

It comes as Carnival has suspended operations out of the US for 15 months, and cruisers have been waiting to enjoy a fun-filled Carnival cruise once again. Now that cruises will resume to Alaska and a plan announced with four ships sailing in July, things are looking good, finally.

Carnival Cruise Line’s “Can You Feel It?”

Guests can now really start to feel that cruises will actually make a comeback this summer with the help of Carnival’s new video series, “Can You Feel It?” The new series highlights some guest favorites during a cruise vacation, something that has been misdeed during the 15-month suspension on operations.

Jayne Andrews, senior director – brand and advertising, said:

“As we get closer to resuming service, we wanted to remind our fans, as well as those who have yet to sail with us, of all the fun and excitement that takes place on board each and every day.” “These videos were so much fun to make and really got our team excited about bringing these activities to life on board and creating wonderful vacation memories for our guests.”

The first episode features Chef Roshan D’Souza preparing the very popular Spaghetti Carbonara, which can be enjoyed on board Carnival cruise ships. The dish is served in the Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurants. You can watch it below:

Each of the short episodes will feature something different. Upcoming videos include drinks served at the popular Alchemy Bar and RedFrog Pub, along with other watering holes onboard. There will even be short comedy performances getting guests ready for the restart of operations this summer.

The videos have been filmed at Carnival Studios in Davie, Florida using the new state-of-the art LED screens as a backdrop. A new video will be released each week across Carnival Cruise Line social media channels and then eventually the web site.

The situation on resuming cruises this summer is now in full return mode as the Miami-based cruise line has already detailed that four vessels will resume sailings from July. Carnival is also planning for simulated cruises in the same month and currently planning on departures for August too.