Carnival Cruise Line Launches New Burger Option at Popular Venue

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new Funderstruck Nacho Burger created by chef, restaurateur and Carnival partner Guy Fieri. The new menu item will be available at Guy’s Burger Joint across the fleet from June 27, 2022, for a limited time only. The cruise line also released a video of Fieri creating the new burger.

The New Funderstuck Burger

Beginning today, Carnival partner and chef, Guy Fieri, will have his newest burger creation, available for guests at sea sailing on Carnival Cruise Line. The Funderstruck Nacho Burger will only be available at Guy’s Burger Joints across the Carnival fleet, making it a limited-time offering.

Guy Fieri’s Funderstruck Nacho Burger is comprised of a toasted brioche bun, the signature 80/20 burger patty, donkey sauce and melty cheese. It is additionally stacked with nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla strips, fried jalapenos, and pico de Gallo.

In preparing Fieri’s Funderstruck Nacho Burger, he starts with a salted flat-top, throwing down a once-pressed 80/20 patty, the perfect beef patty ratio for a juicy, flavorful burger. The sensational beef patty and toppings are added to a toasted brioche bun, ready to be savored and enjoyed.

In the words of Guy Fieri, prepare yourself to be Funderstuck when trying his Funderstruck Nacho Burger.

Joining some of Guy’s most popular burger creations such as The Plain Jane, The Straight Up, The Pig Patty, The Ringer, and The Chilius Maximus, the Funderstruck Nacho Burger is sure to be a crowd favorite at sea.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Funderstruck Nacho Burger can be found on all Carnival ships and coming soon to Carnival Celebration from PortMiami and Carnival Jubilee setting sail out of Galveston, Texas in 2023.

Guy’s Burger Joint at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line has been a partner with Guy Fieri ever since Guy’s Burger Joint debuted on the Carnival Liberty in 2011. The venue was added as part of the ship’s FUN 2.0 upgrades. In 2017, Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line won the best burger venue at sea by Cruise Hive readers.

You never have to go far to get your burger fix on any of the cruise line’s fleet. Guy’s Burger Joints are oftentimes conveniently located near the pool area on the Lido deck of any Carnival cruise ship.

His limited and straight-to-the-point menu offerings give Guy’s Burger Joint a relaxed atmosphere, where guests often dine in poolside attire.

Guy’s Burger Joint (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guy’s Burger Joint menu features a topping bar, where guests can personalize their burger experience with toppings from chopped bacon to caramelized onions.

Known to have fast service, Guy’s Burger Joints have two counters to order from and burgers are made fresh to order, in under 10 minutes. Not only is the service fast, but the price point is free, included in your cruise fare.

Fieri also has signature Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouses onboard select ships, including Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, and Mardi Gras.

The Smokehouse Brewhouse is a full-blown smokehouse experience, with barbecued brisket and pulled pork smoked on board. Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse just introduced Fully Loaded Fundertots for a limited time to its menu.