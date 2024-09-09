Carnival Cruise Line Issues Clarity Over Food Restrictions in Port

Many travelers like to take a few snacks along when they are exploring a new destination, but cruise passengers are not permitted to take food off their ship in ports of call.

Carnival Cruise Line has responded to guest concerns on this restriction and explained that it is not uncommon, no matter where ships are sailing.

The issue comes through John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, who answers hundreds of guests comments, questions, and requests each week on his popular Facebook page.

While many of his interactions are positive with great compliments for crew members or simple requests related to special occasions, dining arrangements, and other cruise details, Heald does often have to deal with upset guests who may not understand every local rule and regulation.

Recently, one cruiser berated Carnival Cruise Line and crew members because they did not understand that food is not permitted to be taken off the ship in ports of call.

“I was victimized on my Carnival cruise,” the guest claimed, nothing that they have also sailed with other cruise lines. “It is pretty normal to grab a few rolls, some meat/cheese, fruit, a cookie to take off the boat when you’re in port.”

“I was putting this into a plastic container when a worker told me I could not do it. He took the food and emptied into the garbage,” the guest explained. “So this rude and prejudiced worker would rather waste food than me and my kids eat it on the beach in Cozumel.”

While the guest never actually asked a question, only explained their perspective of what had happened, Heald nevertheless responded with a thorough and considerate response.

“Thank you and this is a good point worthy of a reply and sharing this with everyone,” Heald said. “You cannot take food off the ship. Most places we visit have very, very strict rules about taking food such as meat, cheese, pastries, bread, etc. off the ship.”

It should be noted that these rules apply to all cruise lines, not just Carnival Cruise Line. That the guest seems to indicate that it is “normal” to take food off the ship from other cruise lines, this would not be accurate.

“Some will have fines you will have to pay if you do. So please do not try,” Heald explained. “I know you have children but these are the rules for everyone.”

Heald does note that the crew member did nothing wrong by simply throwing the food in question away, as it was now contaminated by touch.

Carnival Cruise Line Snacks (Photo Credit: Emrys Thakkar)

“The reason the crew member threw the food away was because you had touched it so obviously it could not go back on the buffet line,” he explained.

Instead of removing food from the ship, guests can purchase snacks or lunch ashore or choose to return to the ship for lunch if they prefer. It should be noted, however, that fresh fruits or unsealed foods also cannot be brought back onto the ship in ports of call.

Foods that are sealed – such as the delicious Tortuga Rum Cakes so widely available throughout the Caribbean – can be brought onboard as souvenirs, but must be sealed at the time they are scanned through security when reboarding the ship.

Rules Against Taking Food Off the Ship

It should be noted that the United States has similar laws against bringing fresh food or any cruise food off the ship in ports of call, including the ship’s homeport.

Such details are outlined in Carnival Cruise Line’s Cruise Ticket Contract, Section 9(f), which states:

“To protect U.S. agriculture and natural resources from the introduction and spread of foreign plant and animal pests and diseases please be advised that … food such as fresh fruit, vegetables and animal products including meat, milk, and eggs must not be brought back to the United States.”

“This food includes meals that were offered during the cruise but were not consumed. If you have in your possession any meals or food, including any fresh fruit, vegetables and animal products such as meat sandwiches, milk, eggs from the ship, you must leave them behind.”

These prohibitions are regulations from U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are not under the control of any cruise line.

Other countries all have similar restrictions for visiting cruise ships and guests who disembark in ports of call.

All cruise lines must obey these regulations, regardless of where they have sailed, how many passengers are onboard, or how long the cruise may have been.