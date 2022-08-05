Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New ParchedPig Lager Fleetwide

August 5 is International Beer Day, and to celebrate that special occasion for beer lovers worldwide, Carnival Cruise Line has released a new brew of its ever-popular ParchedPig beer selection. The ParchedPig Beach Lager will be available in selected locations onboard Carnival cruise ships.

Carnival Increases Its Ever-Popular Beer Selection

The first cruise line to can and keg its own selection of beers, in partnership with Florida-based Brew Hub, Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating International Beer Day in style. The cruise line released a new brew today, which is sure to please the beer lovers sailing onboard the Carnival Cruise ships.

ParchedPig Beach Lager is a refreshing, crisp, and golden beer available in cans in bar and dining venues and on tap in select locations.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Beach Lager is a perfect complement to our Carnival Brews lineup. Lagers are very popular with our guests, so creating this delicious addition and bringing it fleetwide was a logical next step for us,” said Edward Allen, Carnival’s vice president of beverage operations. “We’re pleased to build on our successful partnership with Brew Hub and proud to strengthen our industry-leading effort as the first cruise line to can and keg its own beers crafted by our in-house brewery team.”

Carnival Cruise Line was the first cruise line to introduce its own brewery onboard Carnival Vista in 2016 and has since developed a number of very popular beers.

ParchedPig Onboard Carnival’s Ships

Carnival cruise line has several different variations of Lagers, Ales, IPAs, and wheat beers available onboard, which have even been recognized for their quality in competition.

ParchedPig Smoked Porter received the bronze medal at the U.S. Beer Competition in 2019, becoming the first shipboard brewery to win an award at the annual event.

Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise

Besides the ParchedPig Beach Lager, guests can choose from the ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat – an unfiltered wheat beer with flavors of orange and hints of Caribbean spices. The ThirstyFrog Red is a light, clean, frothy craft beer that offers balanced character and whispers of toasted malt.

Fans of a good IPA will enjoy the ParchedPig West Coast IPA, a beer that embodies a traditional West Coast India Pale Ale. This hoppy, intense beer is loaded with bitterness with a bright flavor profile and distinctive aroma of citrus and pine.

Also available is the ParchedPig Toasted Amber Ale, a rich amber color beer with notes of toasted caramel and biscuit. For the 50th Anniversary celebrations this year, Carnival Cruise Line released the Carnival Birthday Beer – a refreshing golden ale with medium hops, specially made by the Carnival Brews Team.

The ParchedPig beers are included in Carnival Cruise Line’s Cheers! Package or can also be purchased without the package. The Cheers! Beverage package costs $59.95 per person per day when purchased before sailing, and $64.95 per person per day when purchased onboard.