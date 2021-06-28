Search
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival Cruise Line HUB App Expanding With New Functionality and Features

Carnival Cruise Line rolling out Hub App updates ready for when cruise operations resume. There is new functionality and features to keep guests safe.

By Emrys Thakkar

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Carnival Hub App
Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its HUB App with new functionality, features, and much important health and safety details. It comes as the Miami-based cruise line is about to restart cruise operations with new protocols in place to keep guests safe.

Carnival Hub App Expands

As expected, the cruise line is rolling out an update to its hugely popular HUB App with new information, features, and functionality. The app will play a major role as cruise operations resume this summer.

The app will have enhanced food and beverage features, booking capabilities for the spa and shore excursions, virtual queuing for onboard venues, and updated health and safety information.

Ron Dillehay, Carnival’s vice president of guest marketing & technology, said:

“In today’s world, smart phones have become ubiquitous for travelers, and they provide a great platform to help our guests make the most of their cruise vacation. We continue to leverage the popularity of the HUB App to enhance our guests’ pre-cruise and onboard experience.”

“The updates we are announcing today will build upon the convenient features that have made the HUB App the most popular app in cruising, and further enhance our guest experience on board.”

Carnival Cruise Ship in Miami, Florida
Photo Credit: SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

What Are the New Carnival Hub App Updates?

Menus for all shipboard dining and beverage offerings will be available in a digital form using QR codes. The HUB App will also be expanded to include dining check-in functionality to additional guests and venues, in addition to Your Time Dining.

Virtual Reservations & Queuing: Guests will soon be able to reserve seats virtually for various venues on board and be alerted when it is time to arrive for their function. Additionally, guests will be able to check-in to virtual queues for select locations on board, including guest services, and be alerted when their place in line is ready.

Guests will also leverage the HUB App to reserve tickets for BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea debuting on Mardi Gras July 31 from Port Canaveral.

New Safety Content: Guests will be able to check-in for their cruise via the HUB App with the ability to submit necessary health information, including a health questionnaire and other time-saving steps prior to departure, and new safety content, including new notifications to help guests complete their muster check-in on board.

This update comes as the Carnival Hub App is already filled with helpful features to enhance the cruise experience. With over 8 million total downloads, the app has been enjoyed by guests before suspensions first started in March 2020.

Also Read: Must Know Things About The Carnival Hub App

The app is already an important part of a Carnival cruise before passengers even step on board with features to check-in with the youth programs, booking details, reservations, chat, and even keeping track of the on board Sail & Sign account.

Carnival Cruise Line has heavily pushed the importance of the app moving forward to keep guests protected during the voyage. The new updates will be rolling out in the coming months and can be downloaded in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Carnival Cruise Line last announced a major update in August 2019 when new features were added for younger guests related to camp Ocean, Circle C, and Club 02.

Carnival Hub App

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Carnival Hub App

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Carnival Hub App
Copy link
CopyCopied