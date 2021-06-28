Carnival Cruise Line HUB App Expanding With New Functionality and Features

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its HUB App with new functionality, features, and much important health and safety details. It comes as the Miami-based cruise line is about to restart cruise operations with new protocols in place to keep guests safe.

Carnival Hub App Expands

As expected, the cruise line is rolling out an update to its hugely popular HUB App with new information, features, and functionality. The app will play a major role as cruise operations resume this summer.

The app will have enhanced food and beverage features, booking capabilities for the spa and shore excursions, virtual queuing for onboard venues, and updated health and safety information.

Ron Dillehay, Carnival’s vice president of guest marketing & technology, said:

“In today’s world, smart phones have become ubiquitous for travelers, and they provide a great platform to help our guests make the most of their cruise vacation. We continue to leverage the popularity of the HUB App to enhance our guests’ pre-cruise and onboard experience.”

“The updates we are announcing today will build upon the convenient features that have made the HUB App the most popular app in cruising, and further enhance our guest experience on board.”

Photo Credit: SNEHIT PHOTO / Shutterstock.com

Expanded Food Delivery, Additional F&B Capabilities: The HUB App was the first app to enable pizza and beer delivery, and this popular function will be expanded to include the delivery of a variety of culinary and beverage offerings anywhere on board.

Menus for all shipboard dining and beverage offerings will be available in a digital form using QR codes. The HUB App will also be expanded to include dining check-in functionality to additional guests and venues, in addition to Your Time Dining.

Virtual Reservations & Queuing: Guests will soon be able to reserve seats virtually for various venues on board and be alerted when it is time to arrive for their function. Additionally, guests will be able to check-in to virtual queues for select locations on board, including guest services, and be alerted when their place in line is ready.

Guests will also leverage the HUB App to reserve tickets for BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea debuting on Mardi Gras July 31 from Port Canaveral.

New Safety Content: Guests will be able to check-in for their cruise via the HUB App with the ability to submit necessary health information, including a health questionnaire and other time-saving steps prior to departure, and new safety content, including new notifications to help guests complete their muster check-in on board.

This update comes as the Carnival Hub App is already filled with helpful features to enhance the cruise experience. With over 8 million total downloads, the app has been enjoyed by guests before suspensions first started in March 2020.

The app is already an important part of a Carnival cruise before passengers even step on board with features to check-in with the youth programs, booking details, reservations, chat, and even keeping track of the on board Sail & Sign account.

Carnival Cruise Line has heavily pushed the importance of the app moving forward to keep guests protected during the voyage. The new updates will be rolling out in the coming months and can be downloaded in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Carnival Cruise Line last announced a major update in August 2019 when new features were added for younger guests related to camp Ocean, Circle C, and Club 02.