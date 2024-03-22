Carnival Cruise Line Hosts Football Star on Galveston Ship

Carnival Cruise Line teamed up with a football star from the Houston Texans to give a group of children an extra-special day onboard Carnival Breeze while the ship was docked at its Galveston home port. The Texas-sized welcome was extended to youngsters who participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast program.

Will Anderson Jr. Appears Onboard Carnival Breeze

Will Anderson Jr., the star rookie who plays defensive end for the Houston Texans, joined Carnival Cruise Line in hosting a special program for local children in the Galveston area, bringing the youngsters onboard Carnival Breeze.

The children were able to meet and talk with Anderson as part of a Q&A with the linebacker, who won the 2023 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and was named to the Pro Football Writers’ Association’s All-Rookie Team. The athlete, with 45 tackles in his first year playing, is a celebrity player with hero status among many youngsters.

“It was a pleasure to spend time with the youth of Galveston and the mentors who are providing them with critical guidance and support. Thank you to Carnival Cruise Line for hosting us and inviting me to be a part of this memorable event,” said Will Anderson Jr., star linebacker for the Houston Texans.

Carnival Cruise Line has a longstanding relationship with the Port of Galveston, and showed its appreciation for the area’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast program by donating $10,000 to the organization. The contribution was announced on March 21, 2024.

“Supporting our local communities is important to us and since we’ve been homeporting in Galveston for more than 20 years, we wanted to provide a special treat for the children who take part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast program,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Football Star Carnival Cruise

“Will Anderson Jr. is not only a football superstar but a role model to youth growing up in the Houston area. We appreciate Will’s willingness to come aboard and share his story,” Duffy added.

Carnival Cruise Line, like other industry brands, frequently makes contributions to charities, destinations that its ships visit, and other worthwhile causes.

In 2023, the cruise line contributed to the purchase of a new fire truck in Turks and Caicos, and delivered tons of school, health, and recreation supplies to the ports of Merida and Progreso, Mexico. At the start of the war in Ukraine, it donated $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, a group that provided food to families fleeing the conflict.

Multiple Carnival Ships Based at Galveston

In addition to the 3,690-guest Carnival Breeze, the 3,646-guest Carnival Dream and 5,000-guest Carnival Jubilee also home port in Galveston. The port made major investments into port infrastructure, about $53 million worth, to accommodate Carnival Jubilee, the line’s newest ship that debuted in December 2023.

Read Also: Galveston Cruise Port – Essential Guide for Your Cruise

Photo Credit: 4kclips / Shutterstock

Carnival Breeze is a Dream-class ship that debuted in 2011. The 14-deck ship features all of the line’s Fun Ship 2.0 amenities and venues, such as Aquapark and WaterWorks, SportsSquare, the adult-only Serenity Deck, and popular eateries that include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse, Guy’s Burger Joint, Red Frog Pub, and Blue Iguana Cantina.

Specialty dining venues include the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, and Cucina del Capitano, serving up Italian cuisine. The ship sails 4- and 5-day Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, with the 4-day sailing calling at Cozumel, Mexico, and the 5-day visiting Cozumel and Progreso.

Carnival Dream sails 6- and 8-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature Key West, Nassau, Bahamas, and Half Moon Cay, while Western Caribbean sailings call at Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Belize.

Carnival Jubilee operates 7-day Western Caribbean cruises calling at Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay, Roatan.