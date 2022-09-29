Carnival Cruise Line Hosts 40 Students for a Memorable Day

A group of 40 Bahamian students and maritime industry leaders were hosted by Carnival Cruise Line onboard 128,250 gross ton Carnival Dream for a full day of education and fun.

Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) partnered with Carnival Cruise Line during its Maritime Week, September 26-30, hosting a group of 40 Bahamian students and maritime industry leaders in Nassau for a day of education and excitement.

The group was hosted onboard the 3,646-passenger Carnival Dream, while the ship’s crew spoke to the LJM Maritime Academy students about shipboard careers and job opportunities.

During Maritime Week, a series of events showcasing career opportunities in the industry to the next generation of Bahamian professionals, the group of 40 were treated to a special ship tour and a luncheon.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Senior Vice President of Marine Operations for Carnival Cruise Line, Domenico Rognoni said, “We are proud to work with the BMA to show young cadets firsthand the many careers available aboard a Carnival ship.”

“This event also continues to strengthen Carnival’s partnership with the LJM Maritime Academy, which spans four years and has resulted in several hires from the Academy,” Rognoni added.

The Senior Vice President Domenico Rognoni assisted with the day’s activities and was joined by the Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs for Carnival Corporation and Dr. Brenda Cleare, President of the LJM Maritime Academy.

Members of the BMA, Bahamas Shipowners Association, and Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps were also present to participate in the special event series this week.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The president of the LJM Maritime Academy stated, “The ability to witness crew at work and hear directly from them provides an invaluable opportunity for our students to see what they can achieve through their education.”

“We are so grateful to Carnival for hosting this experience and for their ongoing support of our Academy,” said Dr. Cleare.

Students have been awarded scholarships and given opportunities to be hired as shipboard team members through Carnival’s partnership with BMA. Additionally, Carnival Cruise Line has gifted the Academy $50,000 for specialized equipment supporting cadet education in celebration of its 50th birthday celebration.

Onboard Carnival Dream

As the first ship in the Dream class, the 2008-built Carnival Dream can hold 3,646 passengers, previously known as the largest to be built in her fleet at her christening.

Notably, Carnival Dream and her sisters, Carnival Magic, Carnival Breeze, and Costa Diadema, were the largest Fincantieri-built ships for the line until Carnival Vista launched in 2015, the first in its Vista class.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

In February 2017, the 128,250 gross ton ship underwent a two-week refurbishment in Freeport, Bahamas and was the first in its class to win “Best Cruise Ship Refurbishment” for the 2017 Cruise Ship Awards.

During the refurbishment, the ship received Carnival’s FUN 2.0 upgrades, including a new Guy’s Pig & Anchor Barbeque Smokehouse, BlueIguana Cantina, Alchemy Bar, Pizzeria del Capitano, and Bonsai Sushi.

More recently, in 2021, the ship went into drydock in Marseille, receiving the blue/white livery featured on some other ships in the fleet, and she now hosts the home port of Galveston, Texas.

Currently, Carnival Dream sails six-, eight-, and 14-night itineraries throughout the Western and Eastern Caribbean and around the Panama Canal from its homeport, with options to visit Aruba, Ocho Rios, and even Cartagena.