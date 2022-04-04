Carnival Cruise Line Has Highest Booking Week Ever

Carnival Cruise Line had its highest booking week ever between March 28 and April 3. It comes as protocols are gradually easing, and almost the entire fleet is back sailing. After more than two years, the cruise industry is finally back!

Record Booking Week for Carnival Cruise Line

It has been a record-breaking week for Carnival Cruise Line as it sees its highest bookings for the period of March 29-April 3. It’s the biggest booking week in the cruise line’s history and comes during its 50th Birthday year.

The cruise line saw a double-digit increase compared to the previous 7-day booking record. The same week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention completely dropped its Cruise Travel advisory. The CDC notice going away has opened up confidence in cruise bookings across all the cruise lines.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeing, and this record-breaking booking week,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line has been gradually easing its protocols as case numbers remain low on its cruise ships and CDC guidance becomes more relaxed. The cruise line is part of the CDC’s Voluntary Program for Cruise Ships.

There are now 22 Carnival cruise ships out of 23 that are back sailing. Each vessel has gradually resumed operations since the Carnival Vista restarted on July 3, 2021, for the first since the industry-wide suspensions started in March 2020.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Even though Carnival has offloaded most of its Fantasy-class cruise ships, it has still been busy welcoming the new Excel-class. Mardi Gras began sailing in summer 2021, and in November 2022, the sister ship Carnival Celebration will debut.

The new and more optimized vessels powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) have helped grow demand and interest in the fleet.

Carnival has also been rolling out its new red, white and blue livery across the fleet, bringing a new fresh look. Ships continue to undergo dry dock and upgrade ships despite a difficult time during the suspension.

Carnival Splendor will become the final ship in the fleet to resume guest operations. The vessel will restart out of Seattle, Washington, on May 2, 2022, marking the full fleet return. By the time Carnival Celebrations begins sailing from Miami in November, the cruise line will have more capacity sailing compared to 2019.