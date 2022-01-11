Carnival Cruise Line Glitch Sends Assessment Reminder for Sailings Already Completed

Carnival Cruise Line communication glitch strikes again after many guests receive a final reminder to fill out their cruise health assessment. However, the emails have gone out by mistake as they are for cruises that have already taken place in 2021.

The Carnival Email Glitch Strikes Again!

Many Carnival guests have started receiving a final reminder health assessment notice for a cruise that they had already completed in 2021. It has confused many, resulting in logging into the Carnival website to find out what’s going on.

The email in question was sent out on January 10 and said, “As part of the pre-boarding information needed, all guests are expected to complete a health assessment. If you have not already completed this, please log on to Carnival.com and go to the Cruise Manager located in “Manage My Booking” to complete the assessment on your “to-do list.” If you haven’t created an account, you will be required to do so before taking the assessment.”

“Also, please note that part of the assessment asks you to reaffirm your responses to the vaccine survey you previously submitted. If you have already completed both, please disregard this message. Otherwise, please do so now to expedite your processing at the cruise terminal. We greatly appreciate your time and cooperation.”

Photo Credit: Russell Otway

With the glitch only related to cruises that have already taken place, it has not caused too much disruption to guests. Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald responded on his popular Facebook page by saying, “Good evening, it looks like we have quite a few of you receiving requests for health assessments to be completed for cruises that have already taken place. I do apologise, please disregard these, there’s obviously some kind of computer glitch and we are now well aware of it and the beard’s are going to take care of this as quickly as possible.“

What is Carnival’s Health Assesment?

The health assessment is a requirement, and if guests do not fill it out within 72 hours before departure, their booking could be canceled. It’s one of a handful of requirements that guests have to deal with due to COVID as part of Carnival’s Have Fun. Be Safe protocols.

Carnival says on its protocols page, “All guests will be asked to complete an online health questionnaire 72 hours prior to sailing and undergo enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings, which will include confirmation of their health screening responses, validation of their vaccination documents and any required COVID-19 testing.”

Photo Credit: pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

The health assessment can be found on the “my to-do list” in online booking details. It will usually remain grayed out until it’s time to fill it out. It includes just a few simple questions and should not take too much time.

It’s not the first time Carnival Cruise Line has sent communications due to a glitch. In October 2021, the cruise line also sent a health assessment email to guests by mistake. In this case, it was more confusing as it applied to upcoming cruises but sent much earlier than necessary.

We can even go further back to July 2021, when the cruise line sent a similar vaccine survey email to guests and warned them that their cruise could be canceled if not filled in. This was also sent earlier than needed, resulting in confusion.