Carnival Cruise Line Features Special Thanksgiving Menu

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a very special Thanksgiving Day dinner menu in Main Dining Rooms fleetwide, featuring classic favorites for the American celebratory meal.

Guests can also enjoy a range of other dishes as well and no matter what their taste preferences, dietary needs, or holiday treat choices may be, Carnival is serving up deliciousness.

Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving Feast Menu

For one special dinner only, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a celebratory Thanksgiving dinner with all the classic trimmings so popular for many Americans.

Each dish has great attention to detail for the best flavors and richest tastes, with gourmet flair suitable for a very special dining experience as guests aboard every Carnival ship reflect on what they have to be thankful for this holiday season, not the least of which is being able to enjoy a cruise.

The featured appetizer for the Thanksgiving Dinner is baked brie with cranberry-pecan crumble, along with fig and olive crostini.

Following is a selection of classic entrees – roasted tom turkey with stuffing, sweet potato casserole, giblet gravy and cranberry relish, or honey-glazed ham with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus, candied pineapple, and raisin sauce. Of course, guests can enjoy both if they can’t choose between them!

Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving Day Menu

Guests who prefer a vegetarian dish with seasonal flavors can opt for the cauliflower and cheese pie with sweet mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, and sweet pepper sauce.

For dessert, guests can enjoy pumpkin pie with traditional spices, salted caramel sauce, and Chantilly creme.

Also available will be the new vegan menus Carnival has rolled out to most of its ships, ensuring that all dietary needs and preferences are met with delicious options.

Alternative Selections

Some passengers may prefer different tastes, and the full Main Dining Room menu includes a wide range of other dishes, some of which still feature seasonal flavors. For example, for an appetizer guests can select the roasted pumpkin soup with brown butter and thyme, or enjoy more classic favorites like shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, or a short rib and yam croquette.

Additional entrees include oven baked salmon with pecan parmesan crust; pappardelle pasta with wild mushroom sauce and freshly grated parmesan; and flame-grilled striploin with green beans, baby carrots, and roasted potatoes.

Carnival Cruise Line Thanksgiving Turkey

For dessert, travelers who don’t care for pumpkin can enjoy a festive maple wedge with cognac creme, brown butter shortbread, and caramelized pecan; a light lemon cheesecake with cranberry coulis, ginger crumble, and orange wafer; or of course, Carnival’s famous melting chocolate cake.

Even More to Eat!

Of course, the Thanksgiving holiday is well-known for generous portions and tons of food to choose from, and it isn’t just in the Main Dining Room that Carnival guests will be able to find something great to eat.

Consider Guy’s Burger Joint or the Big Chicken restaurants on select ships, as well as fresh pizza, deli sandwiches, soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt, and all sorts of different foods available at the Lido buffet restaurants.

Carnival Horizon Lido Deck (Photo Credit: Cruise Hive)

All told, Carnival Cruise Line is expecting to serve massive amounts of food through the Thanksgiving holiday, including 48,000 pounds of turkey, 600 gallons of turkey gravy, and 6,600 pounds of savory stuffing, plus much, much more.

Both guests and crew members will enjoy the special menus onboard, as well as fun Thanksgiving-themed activities such as trivia and a “duck” hunt, plus all the typical fun aboard the Fun Ships – water slides, miniature golf, comedy shows, live music, games, karaoke, and many more opportunities to make great holiday memories.

What are your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, whether at sea or at home?