Carnival Cruise Line Extends Suspension for Two Ships Down Under

There has been a lost focus on Carnival Cruise Line resuming cruise operations in the U.S. but here are also two vessels based out of Australia. The situation there is not looking as good with the cruise line extending its suspension for two ships in Australia.

More Carnival Cancellations in Australia

The cruise line has extended its pause of operations out of Australia, which impacts the Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit. The cancellations are now as far as December due to the restrictions in place by the Australia Government.

Cruises are now canceled for both vessels through December 16. The cruise line says, “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are sorry to share the news that Carnival Cruise Line is pausing operations for selected Australian sailings departing from 15 March 2020 through to and including 16 December 2021.”

Both vessels are currently docked in Dubai as they remain on hold until Australia can come up with a solution on restarting its cruise industry. The ships were previously suspended until late November 2021, and the suspension keeps getting extended every few months.

Those guests impacted by the further cancellations are being provided with options. Guests booked on sailings six nights or more can receive a 100% future cruise credit. Guests can also get AUD$900 onboard credit per stateroom if they rebook by December 31, 2021. There is also the same offer for those booked on sailings five nights or less but with a low onboard credit of AUD$450 per stateroom.

When making the rebooking, guests can choose any sailing by September 30, 2021. Of course, there is the option of a full refund if a Carnival cruise is no longer wanted. The future cruise options will be applied automatically, but guests will need to use an online form if they wish to cancel.

Carnival Cruise Line won’t resume operations in Australia until the government comes out with a planned framework to keep guests and crew members safe. At the moment, and as stated by the Minister for Health and Aged Care, the Human Biosecurity Emergency Period under the Biosecurity Act 2015 has already been extended a further three months until September 17, 2021.

There will be a huge push towards reopening the cruise industry in the region when the International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA) holds a Virtual Cruise Forum on August 27 to discuss these matters and provides an important insight into how the cruise industry can make a comeback.

Even though Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit are to remain on hold, other ships in the fleet based out of the U.S. are making a return. So far, a total of seven ships have already restarted, and Carnival Panorama will become the eighth to resume when she departs out of California on Saturday, August 21.