Carnival Cruise Line Extends Retail Partnership for Five Years

Carnival Cruise Line has opted to continue its retail partnership with Starboard Cruise Services for an additional five years, including expanding the partnership to the newest upcoming ship, the highly anticipated Carnival Celebration, which will feature even more exclusive and customized merchandise.

Luxury Retail Partnership to Continue

Starboard Cruise Services curates high end luxury merchandise for cruise ship partners, including brands such as Dior, Cartier, Chanel, TAG Heuer, Michael Kors, Swarovski, and more.

Furthermore, the company also creates innovative, custom-designed merchandise and an expansive line of Carnival-branded products, bringing amazing retail and souvenir options at all price points to passengers eager to commemorate their cruise vacations.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

“Starboard is a trusted retail partner who knows exactly what our guests want and expect – more Carnival branded assortments and products that remind them of where they’ve traveled to with us,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Cruise Line began partnering with Miami-based Starboard Cruise Services in 1992, and today the partnership encompasses nine ships within the Fun Ship fleet: Dream, Freedom, Horizon, Legend, Magic, Miracle, Pride, Sunrise, and Sunshine.

New Merchandise Coming to Carnival Celebration

In just a few weeks, the partnership will expand to include the Excel-class Carnival Celebration, debuting November 6, 2022 from Southampton, and setting sail from her new Miami homeport on November 21.

“As retailers, we saw more opportunity to really kick it up a notch on Carnival Celebration, so we’re excited to see how our guests love our new offerings as much as our classics,” said Schiller.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Aboard Carnival Celebration, guests can expect to shop first-at-sea brand launches, destination-inspired merchandise, and the largest logo assortment offered on any Carnival ship to date. Overall, Carnival Celebration will feature the fleet’s largest retail selection, including the highly coveted 50th Birthday exclusive merchandise.

“Our extensive and successful partnership with Carnival Cruise Line uniquely positions us to build upon our track record of keeping families at the center of our retail offerings and bringing to life fun retail vacation experiences,” says Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO.

“Our dedicated account team of industry experts is excited to continue taking Carnival’s memorable vacation retail concepts to the next level with new offerings and a revamped commercial model.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The continuation of partnership not only recognizes Starboard’s significant contributions to Carnival’s expanding shopping options, including exclusive first-at-sea collections and innovative retail concepts, but also acknowledges the rich market insights the company uses to refine marketing strategies with great success.

For more than 60 years, Starboard Cruise Services has been consistently recognized for excellence by the travel retail industry with numerous awards, including Asia/Pacific Cruise Retailer of the Year; Global Cruise Retailer of the Year; and Exceptional Achievement by a Cruise Retailer.

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, Starboard Cruise Services also partners with nine other cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea to bring superb retail options to cruise passengers around the globe.