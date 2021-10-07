Carnival Cruise Line Extends Protocols Through February 2022

Have Fun. Be Safe, Carnival Cruise Line’s onboard and pre-boarding health protocols will remain in place into the new year. Guests who wish to sail onboard a Carnival Cruise ship will need to be vaccinated for sailings through February 2022.

Therefore, the cruise line precedes the CDC, which decides on the Conditional Sail Order this month. Choosing to stick with the health protocols as they are instead of waiting for what the CDC will do.

Have Fun. Be Safe in 2022

Only a few weeks before the CDC is expected to decide whether or not to extend the Conditional Sail Order, Carnival Cruise Line has taken measures in its own hands. The cruise line’s health protocols have been working well throughout the restart of operations, and with the virus still going around, there isn’t any surprise the cruise line makes this decision now.

It means that all guests onboard above the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated. This means a full dose (1 Johnson & Johnson, two for the other vaccines) at least 14 days before sailing. Carnival also follows the guidelines from the CDC, which state that mixing vaccines is only acceptable for guests who have received mixed doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

Any other variations mean guests are not fully vaccinated. Tests for vaccinated guests will still need to be taken within two days before the sailing date. Guests can do this through a licensed testing center or approved home test kits.

Guests Using Oxygen or Dialysis

Carnival Cruise Line Ambassador John Heald mentioned that guests who require oxygen for medical reasons are not permitted to sail and will not be allowed to sail until March 2022.

The cruise line states: “Unfortunately, we are unable to accept guests who use oxygen or dialysis on sailings during our restart phase (through March 2022). This includes guests who use oxygen concentrators. We remain optimistic that our approach on future sailings will become more flexible.”

No Exemptions for 2022

Carnival will likely not be entertaining exemption requests for sailings in 2022. The reasoning is that the cruise line expects the FDA to approve vaccinations for kids soon and that kids will be able to be vaccinated before the Holiday season. Carnival said the following on its website:

“The vaccine exemption process for sailings in 2022 is currently not open. We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved and available for children between 5 and 11 years before the end of the year, enabling us to welcome more of our families with young children back on board! We will provide guests with an update as the situation evolves.”

For now, vaccine exemptions will only be available on a minimal basis for kids under twelve years old on Caribbean cruises through December 31, 2021.

For other cruises, such as Carnival Pride on October 31, 2021, from Baltimore; Carnival Glory on November 28, 2021, from New Orleans; and Carnival Miracle on November 28, 2021, from Long Beach, the cruise line will only grant exemptions if required to do so by law.

Carnival Cruise Line seems to be taking a hard stance on its vaccine requirements. Carnival still allowed some adults not vaccinated by choice on board until now; this will be finished in the new year.

The continued harsher stance on its health requirements onboard the ships will be met with delight by many; while those hoping to see an end of the requirements will be disappointed the cruise line has decided to take this step.

Carnival will see the measures as having to protect its business interests, something it needs to do after a 15-month pause in operations during 2020-2021.