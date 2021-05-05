Search
Carnival Cruise Line Extends Final Payment Date

Carnival Cruise Line extends the final payment date to May 31, 2021, to provide further flexibility on cruise bookings this summer.

By Emrys Thakkar

Carnival Cruise Line is working through its return to service and with most bookings removed through July, the cruise line has now extended its final payment date to the end of May. This provides more flexible options and confidence for booking a cruise this summer.

Carnival Cruise Line Final Payment Date

Carnival has not extended its suspension but there is a lot going on on the resumption of cruise operations this summer. As the Miami-based cruise operator awaits further instructions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the final payment date has now been extended to May 31, 2021.

This impacts those final payments that were due in May and allows guests to cancels without any penalty. It provides more flexibility for guests who are worried if their voyage will go ahead or not. It applies to U.S. departures through the month of August 2021.

The cruise line is sending out a letter to impacted guests which includes the following details:

  • Final payments due in May have been extended until May 31.
  • You may cancel without penalty by May 31 and receive a full refund.
  • If you booked a refundable fare with final payment due after May 31, you have until that date to cancel for a refund.

Even though the CDC has recently released updated guidance to make it easier for cruise lines to resume operations by mid-July, there is still a lot of instructions that need to be worked through. Time is needed to plan the return which is looking likely to be just three Carnival cruise ships from July.

Carnival said the following in the letter sent to impacted guests:

“We are hoping to be able to provide further information to you prior to this date, but this action will allow those who have not yet made final payment to wait until we have greater clarity on sailing before making payment.”

Carnival removed all bookings through July except for three cruise ships including Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista out of Galveston and Carnival Horizon out of Miami. Those vessels are being fully crewed and we already know that crew vaccinations are taking place on the Galveston-based vessels.

Currently, Carnival Cruise Line has suspended operations through June 2021 with the earliest departures for July.

