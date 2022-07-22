Carnival Cruise Line Expands Reopening Of Kids Program

Carnival Cruise Line will move forward with opening up Camp Ocean and kids activities for more age groups for more ships. Earlier this month, we reported that Camp Ocean would be opening up in the evening time for kids older than two. The cruise line now intends to offer Night Owls on most evenings across the fleet for kids under the age of two.

The changes are a result of Carnival Cruise Line slowly but surely solving its staffing issues, re-opening several venues and activities that the company was forced to close temporarily due to staff shortages.

Night Owls To Open Up Across The Carnival Cruise Line Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald announced the cruise line would be able to extend the age brackets for kids to attend the Night Owls program onboard.

Designed to give kids a great night out while parents can enjoy a night eating, dancing, and having a few drinks, the program only recently came back after Carnival was forced to close the program due to COVID and then due to staffing issues.

Going forward, Camp Ocean’s night Owl program will be available for all kids, including the under two-year-olds, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. The program runs on all the Carnival Cruise Line ships, including its newest ship, Mardi Gras.

John Heald said, “Recently, we opened Camp Ocean to all children and now I am pleased to let all parents know that beginning today, children under two will be welcome to participate in our brilliant Night Owls activities.”

“Our goal is to offer Night Owls every evening of the cruise, which is happening on a lot of ships. However, there may still be a few ships where it will be offered the majority of the evenings but maybe not one or two nights.”

During some port days, parents will also be able to drop the kids off until lunch, allowing them to explore the destinations, safe in the knowledge the kids are playing with friends, under the care of the superb Camp Ocean staff.

What Is Camp Ocean’s Night Owls?

Camp Ocean’s Night Owls is Carnival Cruise Line’s kid’s club in the nighttime for kids aged six months old through 11 years old.

The program runs (nearly) every evening onboard all of the ships in the Carnival fleet, although there might be different policies on certain days.

The program runs from 10:00 PM until 1:00 AM, giving parents the chance to enjoy the nightlife onboard without having to worry about the little ones. The kids will be enjoying a ‘slumber party’ type atmosphere in the Camp Ocean facility, including movie time, toys, and room service snacks.

The service costs only $7.50 per child, excluding gratuities, significantly less than what a babysitter would cost ashore. In addition to the regular evenings, some days will have Owl Jam Parties, which are only available for kids aged two to eleven or six to eleven years old, and come at an extra cost.

The increased availability of Camp Ocean, and multiple other venues re-opening onboard, comes as Carnival Cruise Line seems to have been able to resolve the issues that it experienced in the last weeks with staff shortages.

One thing is sure, parents will be able to enjoy their evenings again, and they can be sure the kids will as well.