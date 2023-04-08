Carnival Cruise Line Expands Health and Safety Program

Carnival Cruise Line and DNV (Det Norske Veritas) are expanding their longstanding partnership by launching Carnival Cruise Line’s new HESS, or Health, Environment, Safety, and Sustainability Excellence program.

The collaboration follows Carnival’s successful return to guest operations as the first major US cruise line to bring back to service its entire fleet after the global pause in operations.

Carnival Extends HESS Excellence Program

Carnival Cruise Line will focus even more on its Health, Environment, Safety, and Sustainability Excellence program in the coming years.

The cruise line and DNV (Det Norske Veritas) have had a longstanding partnership that has ensured that Carnival’s corporate and operational safety culture is considered one of the best in the industry, one that will be expanded upon in the future through Carnival’s HESS Program with a focus on new technology.

The HESS Excellence Program is a comprehensive initiative to enhance health, environment, safety, and sustainability in Carnival Cruise Line’s operations.

Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock

DNV offers expertise in these areas, helping Carnival Cruise Line ensure that its fleet meets the highest possible standards while fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.

By working together, Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line and DNV can explore new technologies, improve efficiencies, and progress in areas such as decarbonization and fuel efficiency, which are becoming extremely important in modern-day cruising.

HESS Culture More Important Than Ever

Post-global pause in operations, Carnival’s safety culture has become even more critical, especially considering that the ships were sitting still for so long. At the same time, the world has also been keeping a close eye on the cruise industry’s safety standards.

Captain Domenico Rognoni, Chief Marine Officer of Carnival Cruise Line, has been with the company for 43 years and has played a crucial role in shaping Carnival Cruise Line’s corporate safety culture.

Rognoni explained that the pandemic, in particular, presented significant challenges for Carnival Cruise Line, including repatriating crew members and finding ways to keep vessels in operating condition with reduced manning.

Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive

“A lesson we learned during the pandemic was that sometimes we do not take advantage of a useful new technology immediately because sticking to the routine is easier.“

“The pandemic brought about many opportunities to embrace new technology. Reinventing the way we do things taught us how much more we can sometimes accomplish when we really have to,” Rognoni said.

Captain Rognoni emphasizes that a successful corporate culture and an effective safety culture rely on the way people interact within the organization. Over the years, he has overseen several successful safety enhancement programs at Carnival Cruise Line, focusing on building a strong safety culture throughout the entire organization and developing people, processes, and procedures.

Environmental and Inclusiveness

That mentality is now visible in Carnival’s safety culture and how the company fosters an inclusive work environment. It is one area where Carnival has been recognized and received several awards.

Carnival Cruise Line and DNV’s partnership sets clear priorities, focusing on delivering unforgettable experiences to guests. However, at the same time, Carnival will need to emphasize the environment and ensure the safety and well-being of all involved.

As new technologies like LNG and fuel cells become integral to daily life on board, the safety culture must adapt. Carnival Cruise Line is in a great position to lead the way in innovative and sustainable cruising.

However, to capitalize on this position, it must ensure it stays on top of its game and continues to evolve instead of falling back into a situation common earlier this century when Carnival’s safety and environmental culture left much to be desired.