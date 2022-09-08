Carnival Cruise Line Expands as Additional Vessel Joins the Fleet

Carnival Luminosa officially joins the Carnival Cruise Line fleet as the keys for the ship are formally handed over from Costa Cruises to the Miami cruise operator. The newest fun ship in the fleet starts operations on November 6 from Brisbane, Australia.

Under the watchful eye of several high-ranking management from both cruise lines, Costa Captain Nicolantonio Palombella handed over the ship to Carnival Captain Adriano Binacchi in Palermo, Italy.

Carnival Luminosa Joins The Fun Ship Fleet

With the change of name becoming official at 10:32 am in Palermo, Italy, Carnival Luminosa officially joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet of ships. Previously sailing for Costa Cruises, the vessel has now changed companies, sure to delight the thousands of guests that will be sailing onboard, starting in Brisbane, Australia, on November 6.

With high-ranking officials from Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, and Carnival Corporation in attendance, Costa Cruises Captain Nicolantonio Palombella handed over Carnival Luminosa to Carnival Captain Adriano Binacchi, who will bring the vessel to Australia.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Carnival Luminosa is such an added benefit to our Fun Ship family with her unique itineraries and onboard specialties,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Combining favorites from our fleet and our wonderful crew with some of Luminosa’s own fun features, this ship will surely feel like home to our guests in no time.”

Carnival Luminosa is already looking every inch the fun ship that we know from the cruise line. The vessel already underwent several changes and will have most of the famous outlets that Carnival’s guests love.

They include Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table, Bonsai Sushi Express, Seaday Brunch, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Completing the work that needs to be done to Carnival’s newest ship will continue in the coming weeks during a dry-dock refit phase. Costa Luminosa‘s transfer to Carnival Cruise Line was announced on June 14, 2022. Once completed, the vessel will set sail to Australia.

Australia Followed By Alaska

Carnival Luminosa will sail her inaugural season in Australia, starting November 6 through April 13, 2023.

The vessel will visit the Great Barrier Reef during her 7-day cruises down under, with port calls to Cairns, Port Douglas, Willis Island, and homeporting in Brisbane, Australia.

Other cruises include an 11-night cruise to New Zealand, shorter 3- and 4-day cruise breaks around Australia, and 7- and 11-night cruises around the South Pacific.

Guests in the United States who want to experience Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship do not need to fly down under. From May next year, Carnival Luminosa will be repositioning to Alaska.

On her repo cruise, she will visit Noumea, New Caledonia; Suva, Fiji; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia; Moorea, French Polynesia; and Honolulu (Oahu), Hawaii. Sailing from Seattle, Washington, Carnival Luminosa will offer guests 7-night cruises visiting some much-loved Alaskan destinations.

Carnival Luminosa is the 5th Spirit-class cruise ship to sail for Carnival Cruise Line. This includes Carnival Spirit, Carnival Pride, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Miracle. The 92,600 gross tons cruise ship has space for 2,826 guests and 1,050 Carnival crew members.