Carnival Cruise Line Enters Sweet Partnership for Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has teamed up with one of the sweetest content creators online to help launch Celebration Key, the cruise line’s new private destination in the Bahamas, which will open later this year.

Amaury Guichon has now packed his bags to join Carnival at the new destination and has shared an exclusive new outstanding creation to celebrate.

Swiss-French pastry chef and chocolate sculptor extraordinaire, Guichon has featured a Carnival exclusive creation on his wildly popular social media accounts.

In the 3-minute, 36-second video, Guichon is shown expertly crafting a phenomenal, all-chocolate rolling piece of luggage, complete with extendable handle, zipper detail, and actual moving caster wheels.

The most telling element of the luggage, however, is the Celebration Key logo as well as the Carnival Cruise Line logo, both airbrushed in full color on the tropical teal suitcase.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, hinted at the new partnership when sharing the video on his Facebook page.

“Look at who has joined the Carnival family,” Heald said. “What a talent. Wow. Amaury Guichon. Incredible mate.”

Once you watch the video, you’ll be full of superlatives at Guichon’s stunning skills and attention to detail as well. I mean, ridges on the luggage, casters that really roll, teeth in the zipper, metallic accents – this looks better than my real luggage (and I bet it tastes better, though I haven’t actually tasted my own luggage).

Guichon also shared the video on his Instagram, noting his new partnership.

“I have officially partnered with [Carnival Cruise Line] to celebrate the launch of their new exclusive destination, Celebration Key Grand Bahama,” he wrote. “My bag is already packed!”

The 33-year-old Guichon has an immense online following, with 18 million followers on Facebook, 16.5 million followers on Instagram, 26 million followers on TikTok, and 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

His stunning chocolate creations – showcased in intricate detail – include such amazing work as a 3D, lighted, oversize holiday ornament; a gigantic chocolate rubber ducky (cruising ducks, anyone?); a model of a Qatar Airways jet flying through candy clouds; and all sorts of other larger-than-life chocolate sculptures.

No hints have yet been released about exactly how Guichon will be partnering with Carnival Cruise Line. It could be just this one video announcement or a longer series of cruise-related or Celebration Key-related chocolate creations.

Guichon might introduce a line of chocolates for Carnival Cruise Line, which would be cause for celebration indeed for guests who miss the nightly chocolates that used to be left on stateroom pillows. He might even craft a ship, whale tail funnel, or other iconic item that represents Carnival Cruise Line.

Because the video is related directly to Celebration Key, it is possible that Guichon might be a special guest for opening festivities at the destination, or might have another exclusive connection to the upcoming port of call.

Or who else might be wishing for an exclusive chocolate shop at Celebration Key?

Cruising to Celebration Key

Carnival’s new destination on Grand Bahama Island is already well underway, and the cruise line has begun booking reservations on cruises that will visit Celebration Key when it opens in July 2025.

Buzz has been building about the new, exclusive destination since the name was first announced in August 2023. The cruise line is releasing new details every few weeks to keep guests interested and spread the word about all the Bahamian destination will offer.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

Different “portals” will guide guests’ visit to the island, beginning with a fun and festive sandcastle that will be a centerpiece of the destination. New dining options, an adults-only area, and much more will also be part of Celebration Key.

Bright colors and Bahamian-infused details in art, architecture, music, and more will be key features of the port, promoting a connection to the island while inviting guests to enjoy fun and make good family memories, and even more is sure to be revealed in the months to come as the opening date approaches.