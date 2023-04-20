Carnival Cruise Line Donates a Fire Truck to Grand Turk

With the Mardi Gras docked in port, Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the realization of its latest efforts to improve the lives of the people of one of its most popular Caribbean destinations.

On Thursday, April 20, a fire truck was delivered to the Turks and Caicos to the excitement of the islands’ officials as well as the crew and passengers of Carnival Cruise Line’s ship Mardi Gras.

Grand Turk Domestic Fire Service Doubles Truck Fleet

With the capacity to hold 500 gallons of water, the 15-ton first responder vehicle was donated to Grand Turk Domestic Fire Services by the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department. While the City of Miami Commission supported the act of charity, Carnival Cruise Line takes full credit, spearheading the entire initiative.

Serving as a popular cruising port of call for decades, Grand Turk has only had domestic fire services for the past three years. Founded by Turks and Caicos Islands Fire-Rescue.

The sophomore department only has six trained fire-rescue personnel with only one fire truck at their disposal. The addition of this second firefighting vehicle doubles the team’s fleet as they continue to try and recruit more people to become trained volunteer fire officers.

The City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department has also offered to personally train Grand Turk’s Firefighters on the new rig.

“Our mission to serve and protect the greater community goes beyond our city limits,” said Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban, “so when we were approached by Carnival to help our neighboring island of Grand Turk augment their fire service capabilities, we identified and refurbished a fire truck to donate.”

Carnival Cruises Continues to Invest in Its Destinations

Currently championed by its newest and grandest ships, the Mardi Gras and the Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line has been sailing passengers around the Caribbean Islands for over 50 years, with Turks and Caicos being one of the most popular destinations.

Carnival cruise ships will visit Grand Turk 190 times this year alone, bringing about 675,000 guests to the island.

Read Also: Things to Do in Grand Turk During a Cruise Vacation

Leading the initiative to improve first responder capabilities demonstrates Carnival’s dedication to improving Grand Turk not just for the passengers but also for the residents that welcome every ship with open arms.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We are deeply grateful to Carnival for securing this welcomed donation and for the efforts of the City of Miami Fire-Rescue Department with this incredible gift to our community,” said Hon. Minister Otis Morris, Minister of Home Affairs, Transportation, Broadcasting, Energy and Utilities and Telecommunications for the Turks and Caicos Islands Government.

“This donation enhances the positive impact of Carnival in Grand Turk far beyond its operations by contributing to the well-being of our residents,” Morris added.

Turks and Caicos’ dignitaries and officials were joined by the Mardi Gras’ Captain, Alessandro Lemmi, and Hotel Director, Carlos Santos De Melo. Having departed from Port Canaveral, Florida, on April 15, Grand Turk served as the final port of call for a seven-night Easter Caribbean cruise that also included stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

Lemmi and Santos De Melo were also joined by Carnival Corporation Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs Marie McKenzie and Carnival Cruise Line Sr. Director of Public and Executive Communication Kelly Penton Chacon.