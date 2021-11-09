Carnival Cruise Line Details Senior Officers for Carnival Radiance

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the senior officers for the much-anticipated Carnival Radiance, and the experienced crew that will lead the ship brings great skill and passion to the helm of the transformed ship.

Senior Officers for Carnival Radiance

The total crew of 1,108 will look to its leadership team – the ship’s captain, chief engineer, and hotel director – for expert guidance on Carnival Radiance. While Carnival previously announced these officer appointments, the chief engineer appointment has been changed.

Captain Stefano Bonica

Captain Stefano Bonica will lead the ship with great experience, as he has served on virtually every ship in the Carnival fleet since joining the company as a third officer in 2000.

Captain Stefano Bonica

He was named captain in 2017, and has captained the Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Ecstasy, and Carnival Victory, before that ship’s transformation into the new Carnival Radiance.

Chief Engineer Mauro Fabbrini

A 27-year veteran of Carnival, Fabbrini joined the company as a second engineer in 1994 and was named chief engineer in 2003.

He previously served as a chief engineer for Carnival Sunrise in 2019, and prior to his work with Carnival, began his nautical career with an Italian-based shipping company.

Mauro Fabbrini

Earlier this year, Carnival had announced Giovanni Lombardo as the Chief Engineer for Carnival Radiance, but the leadership assignment has now been changed.

Hotel Director Caroline Bourke

Bourke is a Cork, Ireland, native and 17-year Carnival veteran who was part of the team that introduced Carnival Radiance’s sister ship, Carnival Sunrise, in 2019.

Bourke joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2004 and was named guest services manager in 2009 before being named hotel director in 2016.

Caroline Bourke

She has also worked in land-based hotels, and brings a history of great service to lead the team of stewards and assistant stewards on Carnival Radiance.

The Wait for Carnival’s Transformed Ship is Almost Over

Previously known as the Carnival Victory before a massive makeover and overall transformation, Carnival Radiance has all the shine and glamor of a new ship as she prepares to debut as the third in the line’s Sunshine-class, after Carnival Sunshine (formerly Carnival Destiny) in 2013 and Carnival Sunrise (formerly Carnival Triumph) in 2019.

Also Read: Newly Transformed Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

Formerly the Destiny class, these ships have been massively overhauled and rebuilt to incorporate new features and updates. Carnival Radiance began its renovation in March 2020, though its debut was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

The $200 million transformation was completed in October 2021, and brings a range of highly anticipated and popular features to the ship, such as delicious new dining options, including the fleet’s second Big Chicken restaurant from Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal. The restaurant debuted on Mardi Gras and has become more popular with each sailing.

The exciting SportSquare space, the relaxing Cloud 9 Spa and associated spa staterooms, expanded retail spaces, the Heroes Tribute Bar, and more are also part of the new Carnival Radiance.

The ship has also received the line’s new signature livery, with classic red, white, and blue on the hull that distinguishes Carnival ships.

Carnival Radiance will homeport at Long Beach, California from December 13, 2021, to offer 3- and 4-day itineraries to Mexico. The ship has a guest capacity of 2,895 at double occupancy in 1,492 staterooms with 13 passenger decks to enjoy.