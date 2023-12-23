Carnival Cruise Line Details Retail on Its Newest Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is embracing the “Everything is bigger in Texas” philosophy for shopping onboard its newest, Galveston-based ship. Carnival Jubilee incorporates Lone Star State touches throughout its three decks of retail offerings.

Exclusive Retail Collections Honor Texas Heritage

Texas-inspired details grace Carnival Jubilee‘s shopping offerings including its collection of jewelry, watches, cosmetics, and even spirits. The designs recognize the ship’s homeport of Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Jubilee, the fleet’s newest shop, arrived in Texas on December 20. The ship will depart on her maiden voyage from Galveston on December 23, 2023, and is scheduled to remain home-ported in Galveston until at least April 2026.

“Our guests are going to love the new collections created specifically for Carnival Jubilee that help us celebrate her homeport of Galveston and the rich heritage of Texas,” said Luis Terife, Carnival’s vice president of onboard commerce.

The ship’s retail offerings include several collections that are exclusive to Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Saloon will sell items with a Western theme, including fringed T-shirts, trucker caps, cowboy hats, and denim wear.

In Inaugural Americana, offerings don the red, white, and blue colors of the American flag – also Carnival Cruise Line’s color scheme – and come in a trendy, vintage look.

Carnival Jubilee Retail

Heroes Collection includes gear that honors those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Carnival Cruise Line says it carries more active military service members and veterans than any other cruise line.

“These exclusive new collections help us to build on the already expansive retail offering our Excel-class affords, delivering a truly next-level shopping experience for our guests,” Terife said.

Interactive Features Highlight Jubilee’s Shopping Spaces

Carnival Jubilee‘s retail collections were designed in collaboration with partners Starboard Cruise Services and Effy Fine Jewelry, the cruise line’s exclusive jewelry provider. The new offerings are presented in an interactive space where the shop floors come alive with cruise-themed moments and vacation-themed imagery.

Carnival Jubilee Retail

Other shops on Decks 6, 7, and 8 include TAG Heuer Boutique, the largest standalone boutique in the fleet, and Luxe Legacy, Starboard’s new brand of pre-owned luxury items.

Another new service is “‘First At Sea” AI Beauty & Wellness, an interactive AI skin analysis experience that creates a detailed skin assessment in seconds.

Along with the new retail experiences onboard, Carnival Jubilee will feature other fleet favorites, including Guy’s Burger Joint, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the adults-only Serenity area, BlueIguana Cantina, and the WaterWorks aqua park.

Carnival Jubilee Begins Western Caribbean Sailings from Texas

A 183,521-gross-ton Excel-class ship with a capacity for 6,500 guests, Carnival Jubilee was delivered to the line by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany on December 4, 2023. The ship also brings the first onboard roller coaster to Texas.

Carnival Jubilee is sailing 7-night Western Caribbean cruises calling at Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico. She is the third of the LNG-powered, Excel-class vessels for Carnival Cruise Line and sister ship to Mardi Gras (2021) and Carnival Celebration (2022). As the 26th ship in the Carnival fleet, she dramatically expands the cruise line’s overall capacity.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

The port of Galveston invested $53 million in terminal improvements prior to the ship’s arrival. Carnival Jubilee joins Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream at the port, with Carnival Miracle scheduled to arrive in fall 2024.

“The terminal, which has been home to Carnival ships since 2000, has been renovated top to bottom, inside and out,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “We are happy the time has come for this historic event and honored to host this beautiful, state-of-the-art ship.”