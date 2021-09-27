Carnival Cruise Line Details Halloween Sailings Through October

Halloween is fast approaching, and making sure guests have a spooky experience across the Carnival Cruise line fleet is essential. With that, the cruise line has released details on Halloween departure dates and the special activities that will take place onboard through October.

Carnival Halloween Activities

For October, Carnival cruise ships will offer Halloween onboard with a range of “Frightfully Fun” expanded offerings. Guests can enjoy costume contests, trick or treating, and already popular activities that will become Halloween versions. Here is the list of activities that will take place:

Patch’s Halloween Deck Party

Costume Contest

Dive-In Movie Specials at Carnival Seaside Theater

Patch’s Halloween Pumpkin Hunt

Frightfully Fun themed trivia

Patch’s Spook-tacular Bingo

Frightfully Fun dance class

Guess That Frightful Song Line Up

Pumpkin Carving competition

Halloween photo-op

Youth Activities include: Family Trick or Treat, kids Costume Contest and Teen Halloween Party

Just like in 2019, Patch the pumpkin pirate will make a return to keep an eye on everything happening in the ship atrium. Sadly, Patch could not venture out in 2020 due to the suspension of operations.

The cruise line says on its website, “Patch the Pumpkin Pirate was sailing across the sea when he drifted off course and became stranded. Patch was picked up by a passing Carnival ship. By the way… he’s 12 feet tall and loves Halloween! Patch has planned plenty of Halloween activities and fun happening during your cruise.”

The Dive-In movie special will also be available on select ships that feature the large screen on the lido deck.

Carnival Halloween Sailings

13 Carnival cruise ships will offer the experience, including the additional ships that will restart operations in October, including Carnival Freedom from Miami and Carnival Elation out of Port Canaveral. Mardi Gras, Carnival’s new flagship, will also feature Halloween specials for the first time starting from October 2.

Here are the vessel departures for Halloween:

Carnival Breeze: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Carnival Dream: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21

Carnival Elation: 10/11/21 through 10/30/21

Carnival Freedom: 10/09/21 through 10/31/21

Carnival Glory: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21

Carnival Horizon: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Carnival Magic: 10/02/21 through 10/31/21

Carnival Miracle: 10/01/21 through 10/29/21

Carnival Panorama: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Carnival Pride: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21

Carnival Sunrise: 10/04/21 through 10/28/21

Carnival Vista: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Mardi Gras: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Even though guests will still need to follow some rules, especially when it comes to spooky clothing and accessories, the activities and events will be welcomed, especially after the suspensions of operations and missing out on Halloween cruises in 2020.