Carnival Cruise Line Details Halloween Sailings Through October

13 Carnival cruise ships will offer Halloween sailings through October 2021 with special activities and a return of Patch the pumpkin pirate.

By Emrys Thakkar

Modified Date:
Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive
Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Halloween is fast approaching, and making sure guests have a spooky experience across the Carnival Cruise line fleet is essential. With that, the cruise line has released details on Halloween departure dates and the special activities that will take place onboard through October.

Carnival Halloween Activities

For October, Carnival cruise ships will offer Halloween onboard with a range of “Frightfully Fun” expanded offerings. Guests can enjoy costume contests, trick or treating, and already popular activities that will become Halloween versions. Here is the list of activities that will take place:

  • Patch’s Halloween Deck Party
  • Costume Contest
  • Dive-In Movie Specials at Carnival Seaside Theater
  • Patch’s Halloween Pumpkin Hunt
  • Frightfully Fun themed trivia
  • Patch’s Spook-tacular Bingo
  • Frightfully Fun dance class
  • Guess That Frightful Song Line Up
  • Pumpkin Carving competition
  • Halloween photo-op
  • Youth Activities include: Family Trick or Treat, kids Costume Contest and Teen Halloween Party

Just like in 2019, Patch the pumpkin pirate will make a return to keep an eye on everything happening in the ship atrium. Sadly, Patch could not venture out in 2020 due to the suspension of operations.

The cruise line says on its website, “Patch the Pumpkin Pirate was sailing across the sea when he drifted off course and became stranded. Patch was picked up by a passing Carnival ship. By the way… he’s 12 feet tall and loves Halloween! Patch has planned plenty of Halloween activities and fun happening during your cruise.”

The Dive-In movie special will also be available on select ships that feature the large screen on the lido deck.

Items to Take on Your Halloween Cruise

Carnival Halloween Sailings

13 Carnival cruise ships will offer the experience, including the additional ships that will restart operations in October, including Carnival Freedom from Miami and Carnival Elation out of Port Canaveral. Mardi Gras, Carnival’s new flagship, will also feature Halloween specials for the first time starting from October 2.

Here are the vessel departures for Halloween:

  • Carnival Breeze: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21
  • Carnival Dream: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21
  • Carnival Elation: 10/11/21 through 10/30/21
  • Carnival Freedom: 10/09/21 through 10/31/21
  • Carnival Glory: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21
  • Carnival Horizon: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21
  • Carnival Magic: 10/02/21 through 10/31/21
  • Carnival Miracle: 10/01/21 through 10/29/21
  • Carnival Panorama: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21
  • Carnival Pride: 10/03/21 through 10/31/21
  • Carnival Sunrise: 10/04/21 through 10/28/21
  • Carnival Vista: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21
  • Mardi Gras: 10/02/21 through 10/30/21

Also Read: 13 Items to Take on Your Halloween Cruise

Even though guests will still need to follow some rules, especially when it comes to spooky clothing and accessories, the activities and events will be welcomed, especially after the suspensions of operations and missing out on Halloween cruises in 2020.

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

