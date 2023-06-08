Carnival Cruise Line Details Boutiques and Collections on Newest Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is well known for offering a fun cruise vacation, but now on one of its new additional cruise ships, it’s shifting to some luxury with fresh retail spaces.

Carnival Venezia, heading across the Atlantic Ocean to New York City, features the fleet’s first luxury boutiques in partnership with Starboard Cruise Services. There are also some exclusive collections, which only those cruising on the Italian-inspired cruise ship can purchase.

Carnvial Venezia Luxury Boutiques

When guests think of a Carnival cruise, it’s likely the fun-filled deck features and activities, but the line’s new 135,225 gross ton “Fun Italian Style” vessel Carnival Venezia is bringing some high-end luxury shopping experiences onboard.

The Miami-based cruise line has been working with LVMH Moet Hennessy-owned Starboard Cruise Services to bring the new offerings to reality. The elevated shopping experience was unveiled during the vessel’s transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York City.

“We are thrilled to bring the essence of Italy to life with fresh offerings under the newly unveiled ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ banner,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s president and CEO. “The vibrant brand assortment aligns perfectly with the Carnival Venezia experience and reflects the fun atmosphere guests expect.“

Carnival Venezia Store

Carnival Venezia features several well-known famous fashion brands, and there will be dedicated spaces onboard. There will be The Cartier boutique, putting on display signature fragrances, and there’s a shop featuring TAG HEUER watches, an often popular option across the fleet.

There will be even more timepieces and fragrance offerings, with Bvlgari also available onboard. Guests can purchase print designs by ICaftani, and bring Italian-style shopping to the passengers with Murano glass designs by Lionve. The shops onboard, will even feature offerings from Versace, Tom Ford, Love Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Fendi.

The Carnival cruise ship will feature a dedicated Leather shop that will include fashion items from Marc Jacobs as well as Emporio Armani. A Front Street Watches store will have on display offerings from Bremont, Gucci, Longines, Michele, and Philip Stein.

Rendering: Starboard Cruise Services

The What Goes Around Comes Around boutique brings artistic style craftmanship in the form of designer leather handbags and accessories.

Guests will be able to purchase some exclusive collections while onboard the Carnival Venezia. These collections are inspired by the ship itself, such as Venezia Masquerade accessories and exclusive inaugural voyage logo items. There’s also a collection inspired by the iconic Italian scooter on a number of fun shop items.

One of a Kind Carnival Cruise Ship for US Market

Carnival Venezia is a one-of-a-kind ship within the Carnival fleet as she is the first to bring “Fun Italian Style” cruising to the US market. The ship was formerly Costa Venezia but was transferred from the sister brand in 2022.

The ship has been undergoing a dry dock over the past few weeks, but in late May 2023, the vessel came out with a fresh look, a new unique livery, and still keeping many Venice and Italian-inspired features.

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The first official sailing with guests departed Barcelona, Spain, on May 29. Carnival Venezia is currently on her transatlantic crossing to her new homeport in New York City, with an arrival at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on June 13, 2023.

On June 14, Carnival Venezia will have its naming ceremony with godfather, Late Night Talk Show host, and Comedian Jay Leno. On June 15, the new addition to the fleet will kick start operations out of the US with a four-day cruise to Bermuda. There will be a total of 22 unique itineraries from the Big Apple, including 25 ports and 14 countries.

The Carnival cruise ship will begin operating from Port Canaveral in Florida following a 12-day repositioning cruise from New York. Carnival Venezia will arrive at the world’s busiest cruise port on December 18, 2024, and will spend the winter season sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas before returning to New York in Spring 2025.