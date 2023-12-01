Carnival Cruise Line Delivers Critical Donations in Mexico

In a partnership with Rotary International Districts, Carnival Cruise Line has delivered more than six tons of school, health, and recreational supplies to two top cruise port communities in Mexico: Merida and Progeso.

This collaboration highlights the cruise line’s dedication to supporting the port communities it visits, which Carnival has demonstrated in a number of ways at many different ports of call as well as homeport communities.

Carnival Valor Delivers Supplies to Mexico

Carnival Valor has delivered more than 13,000 pounds of supplies to Merida and Progreso, two Yucatan communities the cruise line visits regularly. The supplies included books, feminine hygiene kits, and even soccer balls (balon de futbols) to help support the local port communities.

The supplies were donated by Rotary International Districts throughout Texas and Oklahoma, either through direct collection or by donated funds that were used to purchase the supplies.

The 110,000-gross-ton, Conquest-class Carnival Valor then transported the supplies from New Orleans to Mexico on a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing. When the ship arrived in Progreso, a celebratory reception was held onboard with local dignitaries in attendance, including Yucatan Undersecretary of Tourism Raul Paz and Progreso Education Director Daniela Nuñez.

“Carnival Cruise Line is committed to supporting the residents and businesses that surround our port operations,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President.

“Partnering with Rotary International Districts to facilitate transporting this large donation to Progreso on Carnival Valor and delivering it to youth in surrounding areas is a unique way for Carnival to positively impact the lives of those in our destination communities. We extend a special thank you to our port partner SSA Mexico and government leaders for their assistance in making this delivery possible.”

Carnival Cruise Line Donations in Mexico

Rotary International President Gordon McInally was also in Progreso to welcome the Carnival Valor delivery.

“This initiative is a wonderful example of how we can truly make a difference when our volunteers join forces with the private sector and local communities,” said McInally. “We thank Carnival for helping us transport these much-needed items to Mexico and are so proud of the work of the 10 Districts that participated in this effort.”

Earlier this year, Carnival also delivered similar Rotary International Districts donations to Cozumel, Mexico and Roatan, Honduras.

More Carnival Community Support

Carnival Cruise Line has participated in a number of unique charitable efforts and projects to support different communities their ships visit.

For example, in the week leading up to Veterans Day in early November 2023, Carnival held hometown tributes onboard six different ships in US homeports. At each event, the cruise line donated a 15-passenger van to the local Veterans Administration Office to ensure vets could be transported to medical appointments and take advantage of other VA services.

In April 2023, Carnival helped secure a donated fire truck for Grand Turk, doubling the community’s firefighting response capability, while in May, crew members from Carnival Horizon volunteered to help with renovations at the Pediatric Ward Learning Centre of St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital in Jamaica.

Carnival Cruise Line also regularly donates relief supplies to hurricane-stricken areas and supports other natural disaster relief efforts at its port communities. The cruise line also donated funds to help refugees from Ukraine in 2022, and has a long-standing partnership with St. Jude Children’s Hospital as well as Operation Homefront.