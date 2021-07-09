Carnival Cruise Line Confusion With Latest Advisory

On Thursday, when Carnival Cruise Line sent out an advisory about filling out a mandatory survey, things got slightly confusing and technical. Technical issues with the Carnival site stopped guests from filling in their details, and many guests seemed to have received the advisory by mistake.

Latest Carnival Cruise Line Advisory

It’s already confusing with all the different protocols and requirements depending on where cruise ships depart, and the latest advisory has not helped. Many guests who are booked on an upcoming sailing received an urgent advisory from Carnival Cruise Line to fill in a mandatory vaccine survey.

This type of communication from the cruise line has already been sent in the past just fine for the first two sailings for Carnival Horizon out of Maimi and Carnival Vista out of Galveston, which Cruise Hive previously reported on.

In this case, there was a technical issue with guests unable to log in on the Carnival website to complete their health questionnaire. In fact, many guests posted on social media worrying that they would not be able to complete it before their cruise. As stated in the advisory, the booking could be canceled if the questionnaire is not completed by 11:59 PM on July 13.

You can read the full advisory which was sent to guests below:

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that many guests received the advisory in error and that the questionnaire/survey showed for sailings that the survey was not yet applicable for. Brand Ambassador John Heald also said Thursday, “Please don’t worry about this, it was a technical issue that we had and it’s nothing for you to be concerned about. We will update you soon. Thank you so much and again my apologies.”

On Friday, Heald cleared things up even further, and the issue with the website has now been resolved. It really depends which ships cruise guests are booked on as there are different deadlines for each cruise. Guests booked on Carnival Horizon and Vista on the July 10 departures are being asked to print out their health questionnaire, fill it out, and hand-carry for embarkation.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

For other departures, there is a one-question vaccine survey being sent out. Here’s what Heald posted:

“First of all, I apologise for the glitch, breakdown, problem, or whatever the correct word is to describe what happened to carnival.com yesterday. I know it had some of you worried and I apologise for that. The beards have corrected it and for those Guests sailing aboard Carnival Horizon and Carnival Vista for 07/10/2021, we are asking you to please print, complete and hand-carry their health questionnaire to embarkation.”

“I know this is short notice but because of the website problems yesterday we are asking as many of you on these two cruises to so this please and an email has been sent or will be soon.”

“For everyone else, there are emails being sent request to complete a one-question vaccine survey for all guests on each reservation for the following sailings: Carnival Breeze 07/15, Carnival Vista 07/17, and Carnival Horizon 07/18 – deadline for completion is 11:59 pm, EDT, Saturday, 07/10/2021.o All other sailings between 07/19/2021 and 08/31/2021 – deadline for completion is 11:59 pm, EDT, Tuesday, 07/13/2021.”

“If you have any concerns please do call my colleagues in Miami and they will assist you.”

Hopefully, guests will no longer be confused, and the Carnival website will be back to normal. Even though cruise ships are making a comeback, there are still requirements, and details that need to be worked through to ensure everyone during the cruise can remain safe.

As time goes by and more Carnival cruise ships resume operations, the situation should become a lot less confusing. Do keep checking for all the latest changes from the cruise line right here.