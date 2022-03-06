Carnival Cruise Line Changes Two Itineraries in Northern Europe

Guests have been notified of the expected itinerary changes for the Carnival Pride sailings in Nothern Europe this summer. The call to Saint Petersburg on two different itineraries has been removed, and alternative ports detailed.

Carnival Pride Itinerary Changes

As expected, Carnival Cruise Line has adjusted two of its baltic sailings with the removal of Saint Petersburg, Russia. This summer, two sailings are impacted when the Carnival Pride is sailing Northern Europe out of Dover, England.

The June 19 departure from Dover will no longer feature the call to Saint Petersburg on June 23. Carnival Pride was originally scheduled to spend an overnight at the port and depart the following evening on June 24. The Carnival cruise ship will now be replacing the port with a call to Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Stockholm in Sweden. All the remaining ports will be the same as originally scheduled.

Photo Credit: Ruth Peterkin / Shutterstock.com

Saint Petersburg has also been removed for the August 21 12-day departure from Dover. The vessel was scheduled to call on August 27, also an overnight. Instead, the ship will be offering the alternative ports of Stockholm in Sweden and Kiel in Germany.

The itinerary changes are minimal with the removal of the Russian port of call for just two sailings. Changes on the Baltic cruises were expected after parent company Carnival Corporations said, “In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Carnival Corporation brands will be modifying our itineraries in the coming week once alternative ports can be confirmed. We stand for peace.”

Photo Credit: dimbar76 / Shutterstock

The ship is currently based out of Tampa, Florida, since restarting guest operations from the port in November 2021. The season in North Europe for Carnival Pride is from June 10 through September 2, 2022, but before that, she will reposition to Europe in April. Carnival Pride will begin with a series of sailings from Barcelona before cruises from Dover.

There will also be sailings from Civitavecchia, Italy, before repositioning back to Tampa, Florida, in November 2022 for the winter season in the Caribbean.

Other Carnival cruise brands have also removed port visits to Russia, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and AIDA Cruises. Major cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have also removed calls to Russia.