Carnival Cruise Line Changes Testing Fee for Unvaccinated Guests

Carnival Cruise Line has been busy making minor adjustments to its protocols over the last several weeks. In the latest update to the cruise line’s Have Fun. Be Safe protocols, the testing fee for the younger unvaccinated guests has been lowered.

Fee Change for Testing

On April 12, Carnival Cruise Line made a minor change to its protocols, impacting only a small number of guests. However, the change is vital for those guests to know and related to testing fees for the younger unvaccinated guests.

The testing fee for unvaccinated children aged 5-11 has been lowered to $60. Previously, the charge for guests aged 5 and above was $150. Any fees will be charged to the guest’s Sail & Sign account.

Carnival Protocols

For unvaccinated guests aged 12 and older, the fee will continue to be $150 per person. When it comes to those aged 2-4, complimentary testing will now be provided. Previously, for guests aged 2-4, the fee would cost $60.

Those guests who applied for a vaccination exemption or are traveling with a child aged 11 or under were also sent a letter detailing the changes. The letter also includes important requirements for testing and shore excursions on sailings through December 31, 2022.

Carnival Cruise Line is still following guidelines in accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means that unvaccinated guests aged two and above will have to take a pre-cruise PCR test, along with an antigen test at the terminal during embarkation.

There will also be the need for an antigen test 24 hours before debarkations on cruises longer than four days.

When it comes to shore excursions, the protocols have remained the same since the previous update on April 7, 2022. Unvaccinated guests ahead 12 and older are not allowed to go ashore independently. The only way to go and enjoy the ports is by going ashore via a booked shore excursion through the cruise line.

Carnival recently ditched “bubble” tours, allowing guests to choose from a much wider variety of tours. The “bubble” tours were approved tours for unvaccinated guests, providing further protocols while ashore.

For the younger guests aged 11 and under, there are no requirements to purchase a Carnival shore excursion to be allowed to go ashore. They can enjoy the ports freely with their vaccinated parents or guardians.