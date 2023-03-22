Carnival Cruise Line Changes Six Summer Itineraries for One Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on select sailings of Carnival Pride with notification that their itineraries this summer will be changing. Each cruise has somewhat different changes, from port and embarkation time changes to port substitutions and date changes.

Multiple Carnival Pride Itinerary Changes

Guests sailing a variety of European cruises aboard Carnival Pride this summer have been notified that there have been several itinerary changes for the ship, with different alterations depending on the sailing date.

The first itinerary changed is the ship’s very first European departure and its only sailing embarking from Barcelona, departing on May 28, 2023. Instead of leaving Barcelona at 5 p.m. as planned to begin the cruise, the ship will now set sail at 7 p.m. No other changes have been made to the 12-night sailing at this time, and all ports of call between Barcelona and Dover remain intact.

The July 21, 2023 departure from Dover, a 9-night roundtrip sailing, has just one change – swapping the planned call to the Isle of Skye on July 25 with a stop in Stornoway, Scotland instead.

Photo Credit: Gestur Gislason / Shutterstock

Four additional sailings also swap out ports, removing the Isle of Skye and replacing it with Dublin as an alternate destination for each cruise. The impacted dates are the July 30, August 11, August 20, and September 1 departures.

Furthermore, on the July 30 and August 20 cruises, Carnival Pride has now changed the day for visiting Belfast, and port times are slightly modified from Isle of Skye to Dublin. Port times are also modified for the visit to Glasgow.

On the August 11 sailing, in addition to the port swap from Isle of Skye to Dublin, port times for both Dublin and Glasgow are slightly altered.

The September 1, 2023 sailing is the most modified of all six altered cruises. For that sailing, not only is Isle of Skye replaced with Dublin, but the day for visiting Glasgow is changed and port times are modified for both Glasgow and Dublin.

Shore Excursion Considerations

Guests on any of the now-altered cruises who have purchased Carnival Cruise Line shore excursions will have their tours adjusted automatically to compensate for the changes, including full refunds to the original form of payment if the port (Isle of Skye) was cancelled.

New tours for the altered port times, days, and destinations will be available online before the cruises set sail, or guests will be able to book shore excursions once onboard Carnival Pride. Popular tours can sell out quickly, however, and guests interested in specific excursions may want to pre-book their tours to ensure confirmed reservations.

Guests who have arranged independent tours while in ports of call will need to contact their individual tour operators for any changes or refunds as applicable.

Why the Changes?

No explanation has been given for why Carnival Pride‘s itineraries are being adjusted, and not every European sailing the ship will host this summer has been affected.

“Thank you for your understanding,” the email reads. “We look forward to welcoming you aboard for a FUN and memorable cruise.”

It is not uncommon for cruise lines to refine itineraries after cruises have been published and opened for bookings, especially with minor changes such as adjusting port times or swapping the days of port visits.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

While completely changing a port of call is a more drastic change, that too is not unheard of, especially as operational plans are refined and ports of call make alterations to their schedules to accommodate multiple cruise lines and several ships per day.

Shifting a schedule can help maximize guests’ experiences by ensuring lower crowds and available berths to better suit all visiting vessels.

Carnival Pride is currently homeported in Tampa, Florida, offering Western Caribbean and partial-transit Panama Canal itineraries until she moves to Europe at the end of May. After concluding her European summer at the end of October, the Spirit-class ship will return to Tampa through early April 2024, after which she will move to Baltimore, Maryland.

The 88,500-gross-ton ship can welcome 2,124 guests at double occupancy, and as many as 2,680 passengers when fully booked. She joined the Carnival fleet in January 2002, and is staffed by approximately 910 crew members who strive to provide excellent service no matter where the ship is sailing.