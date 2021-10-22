Carnival Cruise Line Changes Itineraries for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to 15 itineraries across three ships on sailings as far as 2023. An important communication was sent to impacted guests today on all the different adjustments starting from the middle of November 2021.

Carnival Changes Multiple Itineraries

Even though the cruise industry is making a comeback, it’s not entirely straightforward, including ongoing itinerary changes and port adjustments. The communication sent out impacts three Carnival cruise ships, including two itineraries for Carnival Legend out of Baltimore, two itineraries for Carnival Horizon from Miami, and 11 itineraries for Carnival Sunrise, also from Miami.

Carnival Legend’s November 14, 2021, February 13, 2022, and November 27, 2022 sailings will now be to Nassau, Princess Cays, and Freeport, all in the Bahamas. The ship’s December 26, 2022, and January 22, 203 sailings are changed to Princess Cays, Nassau, and Freeport, all in the Bahamas. These are all departures from the Port of Baltimore for the Spirit-class cruise ship.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

For Carnival Horizon cruises out Miami, Florida, there are just two itinerary changes. The November 21, 2021 itinerary will no longer include a call to Bimini, and the ship will stead feature a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas. The December 5, 2021 cruise will have a total change and will no longer be calling at Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. Instead, the voyage will be a Bahamas itinerary to Bimini, Half Moon Cay, and Amber Cove.

The impact for Carnival Sunrise will be across 11 different select itineraries from November 20, 2021, to November 19, 2022. Here are the specific new itineraries for the ship on departures out of Miami, Florida:

November 20, 2021: Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini

Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Bimini November 29, 2021: Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Freeport

Half Moon Cay, Nassau and Freeport December 4 & 28, 2021: Ocho Rios and Bimini

Ocho Rios and Bimini December 9, 2021: Princess Cays and Bimini

Princess Cays and Bimini December 13, 2021: Ocho Rios and Nassau

Ocho Rios and Nassau December 23, 2021: Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Nassau

Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Nassau January 15, 2022; February 12, 2022; March 26, 2022 and February 11, 2023: Amber Cove and Grand Turk

Amber Cove and Grand Turk January 20, 2022, and April 12, 2022: Princess Cays and Nassau

Princess Cays and Nassau March 12, 2022: Grand Turk, Princess Cays, Nassau

Grand Turk, Princess Cays, Nassau April 9, 2022: Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk

Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk November 19, 2022: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival is altering any booked shore excursions through the cruise line to an alternative day or a full refund if that port is no longer on the itinerary.

The cruise line did not detail the reason for the changes, but there could be all kinds of reasons. With so many different deployment changes due to the suspension of operations, the cruise line may have contract commitments to include a certain number of calls to specific ports.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Another reason could be due to construction at Nassau in the Bahamas and a limited number of slots for cruise ships at certain times. Guests visiting the popular port have already experienced heavy construction work at the piers as the development of the new port is well underway.

It’s not the first time Carnival has made a large amount of itinerary changes. At the end of July 2021, there were multiple port changes across six different Carnival cruise ships. The main reason is that case was due to Key West and Grand Cayman remaining closed to cruise visitors.

Carnival Cruise Line continues to push forward on resuming cruise operations, and 13 ships are already back in service. Carnival Legend will resume operations from Baltimore on November 14, 2021. Carnival Horizon and Sunrise are already back in action with cruises from PortMiami.