Carnival Cruise Line Changes Itineraries for Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has made some itinerary changes that impact sailings in 2022 and 2023 for four vessels and cover departures from Charleston, Galveston, Jacksonville, and Port Canaveral. It comes after the cruise line previously made multiple itinerary changes for three ships in October 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes

Four Carnival cruise ships have itinerary changes, including Carnival Sunshine out the Port of Charleston, Carnival Breeze from the Port of Galveston, Carnival Ecstasy from the Port of Jacksonville, and Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Sunshine

For Carnival Sunshine, the ship has four itineraries that are changed across a total of 12 sailings. Departures from Charleston in 2022 on February 5, 14, 19, March 28, October 29, and cruises departing in 2023 on February 4, 13, and March 4, will only be calling at Bimini in the Bahamas. The ship was previously scheduled to call at Nassau and the cruise line’s private island of Half Moon Cay during the 5-day voyages, but now those won’t be on the itinerary.

Photo: Shutterstock

Carnival Sunshine’s November 7 departure will no longer be calling at Half Moon Cay and will not just be calling at Nassau and Princess Cays. Departures on January 3 and March 23 in 2023 will now only be calling at Princess Cays in the Bahamas. The 10-day January 15 Eastern Caribbean cruise also has some changes with Carnival Sunshine just visiting the ports in a different order and altered times.

Also Read: IDEAL Things to Do in Bimini, Bahamas

The Sunshine-class vessel has remained on hold since suspensions started in 2020. The ship will resume on January 13, 2022, from Charleston. The ship is currently in Cadiz, Spain receiving her new livery.

Carnival Breeze

Just one itinerary change for the Carnival Breeze that impacts eight sailings from the Port of Galveston in Texas. The ship’s five-day Western Caribbean cruises departing in 2022 on January 3, 8, 17, February 5, 14, 19, March 14, and October 24 will still call Cozumel and Progreso Mexico but with altered times.

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

The Dream-class vessel was the third ship in the fleet to resume operations and is currently sailing from Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Ecstasy

For Carnival Ecstasy out of Jacksonville in Florida, two itinerary changes impact a total of six sailings. The five-day voyages departing on March 12, 2022, and on February 25, 2023, will drop the call at Princess Cays and instead call at Bimini in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: mariakray / Shutterstock.com

The five-day cruises that depart on November 28, December 21, 26 in 2022, as well as February 20 in 2023, will now be calling at Bimini, rather than Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays. The call at Nassau will also remain on the itinerary.

The Fantasy-class cruise ship will is currently on hold, but will finally resume operations from Jacksonville on March 7, 2022.

Carnival Liberty

For Carnival Liberty out of Port Canaveral, two different itinerary changes impact a total of four sailings. The four-day cruises that depart in 2022 on March 28 and December 26 will no longer call at Princess Cays and will instead visit Bimini as well as the Nassau, which remains the same.

Photo Credit: lazyllama / Shutterstock.com

The four-day voyages that depart on November 26, 2022, and January 23, 2023, will now call at Bimini rather than Princess Cays. The call at Nassau will remain on the sailings.

The Conquest-class cruise ship is still waiting to restart operations. The ship will resume on February 11, 2022, out of Port Canaveral.

Remains Fluid

In the communication that was sent to guests, no reason was given for the itinerary changes. It could just be due to port agreements or the fact that there is limited availability in specific ports due to so many itinerary changes across the industry.

Also Read: Carnival Cruise Line Provides Major Update on Protocols and Ships Waiting to Restart

Carnival Cruise Line will automatically adjust any shore excursions booked through the cruise line or refund if the port is no longer on the itinerary. Guests should check their itinerary details in the manage booking details. Arrival and departure times, along with the order of the ports, may have also been altered.

This news follows the cancellation of Carnival Miracle’s Hawaii cruise this month. Multiple Carnival Sunrise cruises have also been cancelled due to the ship undergoing a scheduled dry dock for maintenance. There were also itinerary changes announced in October 2021 for Carnival Horizon, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Sunrise.