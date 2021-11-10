Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Sailing to Hawaii from Long Beach

Carnival Cruise Line informs booked guests that Carnival Miracle’s scheduled sailing to Hawaii from Long Beach, California, is cancelled. It comes as no cruise ships have yet been allowed to begin guest operations from the Islands until 2022.

Carnival Miracle Hawaii Cruise Cancelled

Even though Carnival cruise ships are gradually returning to service through Spring 2022, it remains very complex, and not all ports are yet fully able to cater to cruise ships. It includes Hawaii, which is not yet ready to welcome Carnival Miracle’s Carnival Journeys sailing that departs from Long Beach on November 28 to Hawaii.

The vessel was originally scheduled to sail a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The Spirit-class ship was set to first call in Honolulu on December 3 along with calls in Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, and then finally in Ensenada before returning to Long Beach on December 12.

Photo Credit: Rick388 / Shutterstock.com

Many guests had been asking for more information regarding the voyage over the past weeks. The cruise line has been working with the authorities in Hawaii to try and keep Carnival Miracle’s November 28 departure to Hawaii a reality. Despite the cruise line agreeing to all the necessary protocols, Hawaii is still not ready to welcome back cruise ships for guest operations.

Carnival Cruise Line brand Ambassador John Heald said, “While the ship is ready and we agreed to all the protocols required by the State, they will not be ready to restart cruising in Hawaii until 2022. I want to assure you that they made every effort to preserve this but, unfortunately, we now have no other choice but to cancel this cruise.”

Heald continued, “I realize how disappointed and frustrated you will be but I really also wanted to say how hard my colleagues have worked on this and how desperately they wanted to take you to these beautiful islands.”

Further Hawaii Sailings Remain Scheduled

Guests who are booked on the sailing are being notified about the cancellations and their compensation options. Carnival is offering a future cruise credit so that an alternative booking can be made with some savings.

Carnival Cruise Line has already changed the voyage and split up those 14 days. The ship will be departing on November 28 on a four-day Mexican Riviera cruise. The itinerary includes a call at Catalina Island and Ensenda, returning to Long Beach on December 2, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Ship in Honolulu (Photo Credit: Nenad Basic / Shutterstock)

Carnival Miracle is still scheduled to operate its next cruise to Hawaii that departs on January 9, 2022. The ship will sail a 14-day voyage to Hawaii as part of its Carnival Journeys program. The program allows for more time in port and for guests to experience the cultures the ship visits. There’s also a cruise to Hawaii an additional three times in 2022 and even more in 2023.

Currently, there are no guests operations from Hawaii, with only ships visiting to take on fuel and supplies. Celebrity Solstice will be the next ship to make a supply stop with no guests at Honolulu on November 11. The first cruise ships are set to restart in Hawaii in early 2022.

Carnival Miracle became the fourth ship in the fleet to resume passenger operations on July 27 from Seattle, Washington. The ship kickstarted what remained of the Alaska cruise season. More recently, the ship was redeployed to operate Mexican Riviera cruises from the Port of Long Beach in California in September 2021.