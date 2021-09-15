Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Faster to the Fun Program Until 2022

It looks like Carnival Cruise Line’s Faster to the Fun (FTTF) program won’t be making a come back this year after guests have started receiving a letter with confirmation. It comes as the cruise line aims to keep guests protected and is focused on making sure protocols are in place following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fast to the Fun to Remain Unavailable

While Carnival Cruise Line continues to move ahead with its phased-in return to service, the decision has been made to have the Faster to the Fun program until 2022.

In a letter sent to guests, the cruise line said, “We are looking forward to welcoming you on board for your upcoming cruise, Our team has been busy working on the restart of our guest operations. Given our focus on implementing our new health and safety protocols, we have determined that we will be unable to deliver the Fast to the Fun program at this time.”

The letter is being sent to guests who booked the Faster to the Fun package for sailings in October through December 2021. This means that the cruise line doesn’t plan on bringing it back until 2022 at the earliest.

It’s also important to know that VIFP Diamond and Platinum members will also not be able to take advantage of any priority boarding.

Guests who booked the package are receiving a full refund on the original form of payment. Since the cruise line first restarted operations in July, the Faster to the Fun package has not been available, and guests have not been able to take advantage of skipping long lines, including during embarkation.

Faster to the Fun is a package that guests can purchase before their cruise. One of the main benefits of the package is that guests can have priority boarding during embarkation behind VIFP Diamond, Platinum, and those booked in deluxe suites.

With Carnival Cruise Line having extra protocols at the terminal such as screening, checking documents, and checking test results, it comes as no surprise that having a separate priority boarding would make things tricky.

The program also includes other benefits during the voyage, including priority for luggage, water shuttles, dining reservations, a dedicated phone line for guest services, first access to cabins, and more.

FTTF first started to roll out in 2012 and started as a pilot program on Carnival Imagination on August 20 and then Carnival Liberty on August 25. Due to its success, it gradually rolled out across the fleet through the remainder of the year and into 2013.

For now, the fleet will continue to return to service with Carnival Cruise Line’s Have Fun. Be Safe protocols that continue to adapt to the fluid situations of spreading variants. There have already been changes for pre-cruise testing and the casino. Nine Carnival cruise ships have already restarted operations with a further two this weekend.