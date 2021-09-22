Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises Down Under Into January 2022

Carnival Cruise Line extends its suspensions for cruise operations out of Australia into January 2022. The further cancellations impact guests booked on two vessels. It comes as the government in Australia has not yet allowed cruises to resume safely despite several other cruise markets already reopening for the summer.

More Cancellations for Two Carnival Ships

So the situation in Australia is not looking more positive as cruise lines are extending their suspensions on cruise operations, including Carnival Cruise Line. Carnival Splendor and Carnival Spirit will now remain on hold through January 16, 2022. It means the industry in Australia will remain on hold for 22 months!

On its updated travel advisory, the cruise line says, “As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are sorry to share the news that Carnival Cruise Line is pausing operations for selected Australian sailings departing from 15 March 2020 through to and including 16 January 2022.”

Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Previously, the two Carnival cruise ships were suspended through December 16, 2021. As the situation in the country has not moved forward to reopen, the cruise line has continued to extend since suspension first started in March 2020.

Impacted guests are being provided some options regarding their cancelled cruise. For six-night or more cruises, guests can receive a 100% future cruise credit plus AUD$900 of onboard credit per stateroom if booked by December 31, 2021, for a sailing by September 30, 2023.

For five nights or less cruises, it’s pretty much the same as the longer cruises but a lowered onboard credit of AUD$450 per stateroom. There is also the option for a full refund, which must be requested using an online form, and it could take up to 90 days to be processed.

What’s Happening With Cruises in Australia?

Frustrations with the Australian government have grown recently as the cruise industry down under remains on hold. Other countries have already reopened, such as the U.S., Europe, and the UK.

Currently, there is no plan from the government to resume cruises from Australia. This comes as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has not received any response from senior levels of the government.

Photo Credit: JT888 / Shutterstock.com

Earlier in September, CLIA Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said, “Our discussions with government agencies have gone nowhere and our letters to the most senior levels of government have gone unanswered. “Other countries have not only created detailed plans to uphold safety on cruise ships in response to the pandemic, but have already resumed cruising in a responsible way.”

Australia is now the only major cruise destination in the world where governments have made no progress on implementing stringent new health measures in response to Covid-19. Join our campaign for a careful & responsible resumption of cruising.

Action Now! https://t.co/5e6woFCxgH pic.twitter.com/ZIpkHKPig6 — CLIA Australasia (@CLIAAustralasia) September 10, 2021

Kats continued to say, “More than a million passengers have sailed successfully in countries where cruising has resumed – with strict health protocols in place – but in Australia our calls for detailed discussions with health authorities have been ignored.”

There has been a four-phased plan with specific vaccination targets announced, but the cruise industry down under does not yet know if it will be a part of those plans.

This news comes as sister lines Princess Cruises and P&O Australia have also extended suspensions from Australia due to the uncertainty of the situation.