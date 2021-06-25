Carnival Cruise Line Bubble Tour Details for July and August

There is no doubt that resuming cruise operations from the U.S. is complex as cruise lines follow guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and make sure guests and crew can remain safe. That includes Carnival Cruise Line, which has clarified one of the most popular questions for when cruises resume in July and August.

Carnival Bubble Tours

On Thursday morning, Carnival Cruise Line Ambassador John Heald recapped shore excursions for the 5% of guests that will not be vaccinated during July and August sailings. It comes as many guests have been asking questions about being able to enjoy the ports and how limited they would be.

So for the small percentage of guests who won’t be vaccinated during the cruises, they will be able to enjoy Carnival-approved tours only. This means they would not be able to venture out by themselves and book private tours. Everything will have to be done through the cruise line to protect guests onboard and the local community.

If the “bubble” tours are sold out or canceled due to bas weather the guests will have to remain onboard. However, for the cruise private islands such as Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, the guests will be allowed to explore by themselves or through Carnival’s approved tours.

This is because the destinations are private for the cruise lines and would not impact any local population as it would be like an extended part of the ship just for passengers.

The cruise line follows the CDC guidance, which requires unvaccinated guests to follow mask-wearing policies and social distance during tours.

The attendance for tours must also be limited. Booking tours early on during the voyage has always been popular cruise advice and, in this case, is even more important; otherwise, the unvaccinated would have to remain on the ship.

CDC Technical Instructions for Cruise Lines

Fully vaccinated guests can freely book private tours in addition to any approved Carnival tours. They can also explorer the ports as they wish. However, there could be local rules that apply. Carnival has confirmed that guests will be notified if vaccinated guests need to wear a mask in port.

More details are still to come from Carnival Cruise Line, and there will be a “know before you go” communication sent before departure. The cruise line is also working on adding more shore excursions for ports. No details have yet been released for September, including which ships will sail, so do keep checking from official Carnival channels, and of course, we’ll keep you updated on Cruise Hive.

Carnival Vista will be the first ship in the fleet to resume operations on July 2, 2021. All eyes will be on the ship to see how the new cruising experience will be like. Carnival Horizon, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Miracle, and Mardi Gras will all begin sailings in July too. Carnival Panorama, Magic, and Sunrise will follow to begin sailings through August.

Cruising is making a comeback but with protocols in place to everyone protected.