Carnival Cruise Line Bolsters Support for Alaska’s Seafood Industry

As global demand shifts to heightened sustainability, Carnival Corporation is taking decisive steps to support Alaska’s seafood industry, which is facing growing pressure from global markets.

Through its Holland America Line and Princess Cruises brands, the company is sourcing seafood directly from Alaska and working closely with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to bolster the state’s industry.

Carnival Corporation has committed to sourcing fresh, locally caught seafood for its ship- and land-based restaurants and dining venues across Alaska. This effort sees the company serving more than 230,000 pounds of seafood each summer, including a wide variety of Alaskan species like halibut and salmon, in 20 locations.

“We’re committed to sourcing locally, whenever possible, offering our guests the best of Alaska’s seafood,”said Marc Ducharme, Carnival Corporation’s vice president of hotel operations for Alaska and the Yukon.

He continued, “Prioritizing sustainable fishing is not just the right thing to do; it’s a key part of our mission to promote Alaska’s amazing seafood offerings. Many of our land-based food and beverage venues have earned Marine Stewardship Council certification for sustainably sourced fish.”

The certification is a globally recognized standard for sustainable fishing practices. It is awarded to fisheries meeting rigorous criteria for maintaining healthy fish populations, minimizing environmental impacts, and ensuring effective management.

Additionally, the company’s partnership with ASMI, reinforced by a recent $4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is central to its strategy. The collaboration includes creating the Alaska Seafood U program, which educates over 200 Carnival employees on Alaska’s seafood industry.

The company also showcases wild Alaskan seafood through educational videos available in guest rooms on its Alaska cruise ships.

Said Megan Rider, ASMI’s domestic marketing director, “ASMI and Carnival Corporation share a steadfast commitment to sustainability, and we are honored to continue to grow our robust partnership.”

“Their dedication to showcasing Alaska’s wild, abundant seafood aboard their ships is inspiring,” she said, adding, “We are thrilled to help showcase this state’s treasures to their guests.”

Holland America Line is the only cruise line to have earned the Responsible Fisheries (RFM) certification, ensuring that all seafood served on its Alaska ships is sustainably sourced and traceable.

Similarly, Princess Cruises offers a rotating menu featuring 30 distinct Alaskan seafood dishes, highlighting the variety of local fish available during the cruise season.

Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge (Photo Credit: melissamn)

On land, Carnival’s efforts extend to its hotel and lodge operations throughout the northernmost state in the U.S. Princess Cruises operates five lodges across the state, each offering locally sourced fare. These include the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge and the Kenali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

Holland America Line’s hotels also showcase Alaskan seafood, with Marine Stewardship Council-certified dishes available at locations like McKinley Chalet Resort and Skagway Inn.

Carnival Advances Sustainability

Carnival Corporation has made sustainability a core focus of its operations. The company’s initiatives are centered around reducing carbon emissions, enhancing waste management, and promoting sustainable tourism practices across its global fleet, which includes AIDA Cruise Line and P&O Cruises.

Carnival has set ambitious sustainability goals, including reducing carbon by 40 percent by 2030 and improving water efficiency by 20 percent within the same timeframe.

The company is also committed to increasing the use of advanced waste management systems and expanding its shore power capabilities to reduce emissions while docked. Carnival Cruise Line’s 110,000-gross-ton Carnival Conquest, for example, was the first ship to plug into PortMiami in mid-June.

Since 2005, Carnival has reported a 31 percent reduction in carbon intensity and has installed advanced wastewater treatment systems on over 75 percent of its fleet.