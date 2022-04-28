Carnival Cruise Line Begins Sailings from San Francisco for the First Time

For the first time in its 50-year history, Carnival Cruise Line begins sailings from San Francisco with the Carnival Miracle cruise ship. The cruise is offering its first-ever deployment from the city through Spring and summer.

Carnival Miracle Begins Sailings from San Francisco

It’s a historic day as Carnival Cruise line expands its west coast operations and begins sailing from San Francisco for the first time in its 50-year history. Carnival Miracle is welcoming guests onboard at the Port of San Francisco to start a season of 19 cruises through spring and summer.

“After years of anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco for the first time,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’re proud to join the San Francisco community, support the revival of the tourism economy, and open up exciting travel options to beautiful destinations for those living in and visiting the Bay Area.”

Carnival Miracle San Fransicio Itineraries

The Spirit-class cruise ship is setting sail on April 28 on a four-day cruise to Baja Mexico. The vessel will be making a call to Ensenada in Mexico and two days at sea.

The first sailing will be followed by the first of a series of 11 ten-day cruises to Alaska. These offerings include stops at Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, in Victoria, BC, Canada, and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord.

Carnival Miracle in San Francisco (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Miracle will also be sailing four- and five-day voyages to Baja Mexico. The ship’s deployment in San Francisco will end with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii, departing on September 15, 2022.

“The Port of San Francisco is proud to welcome Carnival Miracle to its new homeport at the J.R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27,” said Elaine Forbes, the Port of San Francisco Executive Director.

“Carnival Miracle will set sail on 19 voyages from the Port of San Francisco drawing thousands of passengers and crew to our city helping to drive the economic recovery of the waterfront. Each cruise call at the Port of San Francisco supports the network of mostly small and family owned business that have made Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and all corners of our seven and a half miles of property internationally renowned.”

Carnival’s Busy Year on the West Coast

It’s not just San Francisco getting all the attention this year on the U.S. West Coast. It’s the biggest season ever for the cruise line in Alaska, with a total of three ships sailing the region. There will be a total of 49 departures from San Francisco and Seattle.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Splendor will become the final ship in the fleet to restart operations when it begins Alaska sailings from Seattle on May 2.

There are also two Carnival cruise ships sailing year-round from Long Beach, California. The recently transformed Carnival Radiance and Carnival Panorama are both offering cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Cruise Line is often seen across the Caribbean with many sailings from Florida, but the Miami-based cruise line has been sailing from the U.S. West Coast for nearly 40 years. The first voyage was from Los Angeles in 1979 and has been operating from Long Beach for 20 years.