Carnival Cruise Line Begins Bus Tour to Celebrate 50th Birthday

Carnival Cruise Line begins its Agentpalooza bus tour for its 59th birthday. The cruise line kicked it off in Philadelphia to thank more than 600 travel advisors for their support. It comes as the entire fleet is back in service, and festivities continue through the year for its 50th birthday.

Carnival Agentpalooza Tour

To show appreciation for travel advisors and their continued support, the cruise line has kicked off its Agentpalooza bus tour. The first stop is in Philadelphia, which is the hometown of Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

The event in the city was hosted by Duffy, Carnival Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez and Carnival Cruise Director Christian De La Rosa. It was also a virtual event, with more than 1,300 travel advisors tuning in.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“As a Philadelphia local, it was so special to be here to help kick off this year’s Agentpalooza bus tour that we’ve been so eager to bring back to our travel advisor community,” said Christine.

“Our travel advisor partners have been such an incredible support system over the past two years, so this was our way of saying thank you and getting the chance to celebrate our successes and the future together.“

The event took place at Penn’s Landing and had a festival-type atmosphere that included interactive learning games, activities inspired from onboard Carnival cruise ships, and spending some time with Carnival’s leadership team. Those who attended also enjoyed local food trucks and even won prizes.

“We knew the return of Agentyear’sa was going to be fun, but the kickoff Birthday party was so much more than we could’ve imagined,” said Adolfo. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support in Philadelphia both on site and virtually and are looking forward to bringing the fun to our next three locations.“

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Travel advisors had the opportunity to sign the Agentpalooza bus to leave their mark on this year’s event. Another highlight was the special 50th birthday cake cutting with the city’s most tenured travel partners. It’s one of many cake-cutting moments in 2022 as Carnival celebrates its birthday with several events at ports and onboard cruise ships.

Most importantly, the Agentpalooza event raised funds for the cruise line’s long-term charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Festivities Continue

The Agentpalooza bust tour will continue with Baltimore on June 2, Norfolk on June 3, and Charlotte on June 4. The bust tour last took place in 2018, before the global pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. In that year, the tour took place on the U.S. West Coast, including at Carnival’s homeport in Long Beach, California.

It’s an important year as Carnival recently completed its fleetwide resumption of cruise operations in early May 2022. Guest capacity has also increased since the cruise line first restarted with the Carnival Vista in the summer of 2021.

Carnival’s 50th birthday will also continue, including when the new Carnival Celebration is welcomed to the fleet this November. The new LNG-powered Excel class ships will even feature the new Golden Jubilee venue, taking guests back to older ships already gone and in the fleet.