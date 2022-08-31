Carnival Cruise Line Awarded for Helping a Family in Need

In Birmingham, Alabama last weekend, Carnival Cruise Line received KultureCity’s Human Highlight Award at the organization’s annual gala, KultureBall.

As the first line cruise line to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity in 2019, Carnival developed a close partnership with nonprofit KultureCity, and assisted a family in need who was unable to fly back to their home in New Jersey after a trip to Aruba.

Carnival Cruise Line Honored with Special Award

The largest cruise company in the world based on passengers carried, Carnival Cruise Line, was honored with KultureCity’s Human Highlight Award due to one act of kindness this past weekend.

KultureCity’s Human Highlight Award honors a special organization that “makes the nevers possible,” going above and beyond to advocate for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with disabilities.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The award was received by the line at KultureBall, the organization’s annual national gala, in Birmingham, Alabama, this past weekend. During the ceremony, KultureCity surprised Carnival Cruise Line by inviting the mother, Jamie Greene, to personally administer the award.

The nonprofit, KultureCity, proudly partners with the cruise line and contacted Carnival about Jamie and Elijah’s situation. Once the line realized it could bring them back to the United States on one of its ships, the line opened up the Carnival Horizon for the family to board on May 31 in Aruba.

After arriving in Miami, the featured family was driven back to their home in New Jersey by KultureCity volunteers. Carnival Cruise Line has been certified as “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity, and was the first line cruise operator to be certified by the nonprofit in 2019.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We empathized with the challenging situation Jamie and her son Elijah were in, and it was natural for us to step in and do the right thing to help this family get home safely,” said Vicky Rey, Vice President of Guest Care and Communications at Carnival Cruise Line.

“We work daily to make a difference in people’s lives, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help and for this special recognition,” she added.

As a sensory inclusive ship, the line’s partnership with KultureCity provides training and education to the organization’s team members, in hopes of creating positive vacation experiences to all.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Sensory and Disability Inclusions

The 1972-founded cruise line strives to provide an inclusive atmosphere for all guests amongst its entire fleet of 23, known for its Caribbean sailings.

In partnership with KultureCity, every Carnival ship offers KultureCity Sensory Bags that include items to help calm, relax, and manage sensory overload on vacation.

Photo Credit: Eric Gilbert Creative / Shutterstock

Keeping all guests comfortable, KultureCity Sensory Bags have noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer, and a KultureCity VIP lanyard, helping Carnival team members identify guests with ease.

Across its fleet, Carnival provides significant adaptations for all of its guests, with and without special needs. The line’s awareness to those with “invisible disabilities” is first-rate, including additional special accommodations through guest services and even a private safety briefing.

Childcare offerings onboard also have resources to help soothe, calm, and entertain children participating in the youth programs. Some of the youth care inclusive options available include weighted vests, conversation cards, sensory games, and additional aids.

On the in-stateroom televisions, informational videos are available for viewing, creating greater awareness among all guests. These fleet-wide informational videos feature actor Christopher Gorham, a member of the KultureCity Board of Directors.