Carnival Cruise Line Announces Cruise Directors for Seven More Ships

Knowing which cruise director is on which Carnival cruise ship is an important factor for guests, the cruise line has announced which cruise directors will be on the next round of vessels restarting operations.

Carnival Cruise Line Cruise Directors Announced

The Miami-based cruise line has announced which cruise directors will be on which cruise ship as more ships make a return to service through the fall season. It’s always been important for guests to know who is on their ship as the cruise director can make or break a Carnival cruise experience.

“As we continue to successfully restart our guest operations with additional ships on the way, we are also bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun on board are leading the charge,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “It’s been such a special experience seeing our ships get Back to Fun, and we’re just getting started!”

So here is the list of cruise directors on the coming ships restarting operations, starting with the Carnival Glory, which just arrived in New Orleans on September 3 to prepare for sailings from the revised date of September 12:

Carnival Glory restarting on September 12 from New Orleans: Leon Smith

Carnival Valor restarting on November 1 from New Orleans: Marty Pitts

Carnival Pride restarting on September 12 from Baltimore: Frankie Portera

Carnival Legend restarting November 14 from Baltimore: Leigh Xuereb

Carnival Dream restarting on September 19 from Galveston: Deon Williams

Carnival Freedom restarting on October 9 from Miami: TJ Partida

Carnival Elation restarting on October 11 from Port Canaveral: Paully Munhollon

What About Ships Already Sailing?

Carnival Cruise Line has already announced the cruise directors for the eight ships currently back in service.

Photos Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Mike Pack, who was set to be the cruise director when Mardi Gras began cruises, took some leave due to the birth of his baby. Pack will soon make a return to replace Chris Williams on Mardi Gras. Here is the full list:

Carnival Magic from Port Canaveral: Gary Blair

Carnival Sunrise from Miami: Felipe Couto

Carnival Panorama from Long Beach: Lee Mason

Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral: Chris Williams

Carnival Breeze from Galveston: Jonathan Adams

Carnival Vista from Galveston: Kyndall Magyar

Carnival Horizon from Miami: Chris Salazar

Carnival Miracle from Seattle: Jen Baxter

Not the entire fleet will be back by the end of the year. There are many restart adjustments, including Carnival Radiance, which is currently in dry dock in Cadiz, Spain making its debut in December rather than November, and Carnival Sensation, remaining on hold into 2022.