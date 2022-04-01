Carnival Cruise Line and CLIA Honor 40 Years of Service

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and Carnival Cruise Line have honored 40 years of service from Adolfo M. Perez, who has spent four decades promoting cruise travel, advocating for travel agents, and connecting with cruise passengers, by presenting Perez with CLIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Prestigious Honor

Perez was presented with the honor at the 2022 CLIA Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards at a gala banquet on Thursday, March 31, 2022, during the annual Cruise360 conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As part of the ceremony, Perez was inducted into CLIA’s Hall of Fame by Carnival Cruise Line Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Ken Tate.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

CLIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who make remarkable, positive contributions to the cruise industry. Recipients are determined by a selection panel which includes CLIA leadership as well as its Strategic Trade Advisory and Review Board and Trade Relations Committee.

Previous winners have included independent cruise travel agents, cruise line CEOs, and leadership team members.

A Lifetime of Service

Perez has been a champion of cruise travel since he started with Carnival Cruise Line as an embarkation agent at PortMiami in 1982, when he was just 16 years old.

He’s helped launch 34 Carnival Fun Ships, introduced the first consumer-focused campaign to promote travel agents, and revolutionized connections between Carnival, travel advisors, and guests through his popular Facebook page and his Live from Adolfo’s Desk webinars and media columns.

Perez credits his achievements to the travel advisor community, saying agents have been a critical component of Carnival’s success since its early days up until now.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Despite the fact we have grown into a huge travel leisure company with nine brands, from the Carnival Cruise Line side, it still feels like a family,” said Perez. “I’m proud to be part of this family – this company and industry. It’s been an amazing 40 years and I look forward to more fun with the Carnival family ahead.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s leadership team applauds Perez’s enthusiasm and commitment to the company.

“Adolfo has been an integral part of Carnival’s success and the growth and success of the global cruise industry for 40 years,” said Arnold Donald, President and CEO of Carnival Corporation. “We are proud to join with all our partners and friends in the industry to recognize and celebrate Adolfo on his incredible career – and no doubt there is more success to come.”

“Adolfo epitomizes the essence of partnership and support to our travel partners, and he has enhanced the impact our company has in continuing to deliver memorable vacations to all,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president.

Perez served as the vice president of Carnival’s Contact Center and opened Carnival’s London office as vice president of Carnival UK and Ireland before becoming Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing for the company’s consumer and trade businesses in the UK, Ireland, and Australia.

The honor coincides with Perez marking 40 years with Carnival at the same time the company celebrates its 50th birthday, making 2022 an even more monumental year for the cruise line.