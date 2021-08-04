Carnival Cruise Line Adjusts Protocols on Masks and Testing

With the very fluid situation in making sure cruise passengers remain safe, Carnival Cruise Line updates its protocols, including new mask guidelines for all guests and testing requirements pre-cruise for vaccinated guests.

Carnival Cruise Line Protocol Changes

Cruise lines are adapting to the developing COVID health concern to make sure guests can remain safe during a cruise vacation. This also includes Carnival Cruise Line, which has already restarted operations with five vessels, including the new Mardi Gras.

The cruise line has made changes to its protocols across all cruise ships. From August 7, all guests will be required to wear a face mask in specific indoor areas, especially in busy areas. When outdoors, guests can continue to not wear a mask just as before. The new mask-wearing policy will continue through October 31, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line is also implementing a new pre-testing requirement effective from August 14, 2021, through October 31. With this new requirement, guests who are fully vaccinated will also have to show proof of a negative PCR or antigen test result taken within three days before embarkation. The cruise line will not be offering a test in the terminal, something which some other cruise lines are doing.

“These new requirements are being implemented to protect our guests and crew while on board, and to continue to provide confidence to our homeports and destinations that we are doing our part to support their efforts to protect public health and safety,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We expect these requirements will be temporary and appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Our first month of guest operations has been met with tremendous enthusiasm and very positive guest feedback, and we are committed to continue our restart with both fun and safety in mind.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

There has already been a test requirement for unvaccinated guests as part of the Carnival protocols. Unvaccinated guests, who are less than 95% of guests sailing on each cruise, have more protocols to follow and have to pay $150 for testing and screening costs.

The new changes are all detailed on the cruise line’s Have Fun Be Safe health measures, and details could change in the future as the situation remains fluid. Carnival has already made several itinerary changes due to ports of call having different restrictions, such as the Cayman Islands, which is not allowing cruise ships to visit until early 2022.

Cruise Hive will continue to bring you updates as these policies and protocols may change.