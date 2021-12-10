Carnival Cruise Line Adjusts 10 Sailings That Affects Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line informs guests of itinerary changes that impact three vessels, including departures from Florida and in Europe. There are a total of 10 departures that have been changed, including for the new Mardi Gras.

Carnival Itinerary Changes

The adjustment of itineraries continues for Carnival Cruise Line, and following changes for three ships last week, there are now additional itinerary changes. There are changes for the Carnival Pride out of Tampa and one sailing for when the ship departs Italy in 2023. There are also changes for Carnival Dream based out of Galveston in Texas and Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Pride from Tampa and Civitavecchia

The majority of the itinerary changes are for the Carnival Pride. The ship’s seven-day cruise from the Port of Tampa that departs on January 23, 2022, will no longer be calling at Grand Cayman and has changed the order of ports. The voyage will include a call at Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Costa Maya.

Carnival Pride departures on March 20 and April 17 from Tampa Bay have also removed the call at Grand Cayman. Those sailings will now be visiting Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel. The departures on November 12 and December 23 have also been altered to Cozumel, Belize, Mahogany Bay, and Costa Maya.

The Spirit-class cruise ship will be spending her 2023 summer season in the UK and Europe. Carnival Pride’s repositioning cruise back to the US that departs the Port of Civitavecchia in Italy on October 23, 2023, no longer includes a call in Bermuda.

The ship will stop in Grand Turk instead, along with previously scheduled calls at Cartagena in Spain and Funchal in Madeira and Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island.

Carnival Dream from Galveston

Carnival Dream is also impacted by an itinerary change that impacts three departures from the Port of Galveston in Texas. Sailings that depart on February 6 and March 3, 2022, along with April 30, 2023, will now call at Costa Maya, Belize, and Cozumel. The call at Mahogany Bay in Honduras has been removed.

Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral

And finally, there is an itinerary change for Mardi Gras, based out of Port Canaveral in Florida. The eight-day December 18, 2021 departure, which is just days away, will now include a call at Nassau in the Bahamas, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The previously scheduled call at Grand Turk has been removed.

This is now the second itinerary change for Mardi Gras in December 2022 due to cruise ships not yet being allowed to return to Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos. It comes despite Carnival Cruise Line saying cruise ships would return this month.

It’s important to double-check any itinerary changes in the booking details as the arrival and departures times at ports may have also been altered.