Carnival Cruise Line Adds Second Greenland Cruise Due to Huge Demand

With such a huge demand for Carnival’s Greenland voyage departing in September 2023, the cruise line has been able to add an additional sailing to the destination departing even earlier. It’s excellent news for the many guests who were disappointed with the original offering selling out in 24 hours.

Greenland is Back on the Table!

Less than a week ago, Carnival Cruise Line released an epic one-time Carnival Journeys voyage from the Port of Baltimore on September 2, 2021. The Carnival Legend is to operate a 14-day itinerary that also includes visits to Canada. However, the cruise sold out in 24 hours which did not go down too well with guests who tried to book.

The sold-out Greenland cruise came as a massive disappointment to many guests, especially as there was a glitch on the Carnival website with guests unable to make any bookings initially. However, the cruise line has provided another chance to book!

Nanortalik, Greenland (Photo Credit: Jiri Vondrous / Shutterstock.com)

Those high up at Carnival HQ have decided to open up a second cruise to Greenland, departing earlier than the originally released voyage. The new option will depart from Baltimore on the same vessel, Carnival Legend. The cruise will be departing even earlier, on August 13, 2023.

It’s great news for guests who missed out on the original sailing, and it sets sail even earlier. Carnival Legend will depart on Sunday, August 13, starting with five consecutive days at sea and arriving at Nanortalik in Greenland on August 19. The next day on August 20, the Carnival ship will visit Qaqortoq, followed by another day at sea.

On August 22, the ship will make a call at St. Anthony in Newfoundland. There will also be a call at Corner Brook in Newfoundland on August 23 and Sydney in Nova Scotia on August 24, 2021. There will be two final days at sea before Carnival Legend arrives back in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 27

Carnival Legend is becoming the go-to ship in the fleet for cruises to Greenland. The Spirit-class vessel first made visits to the country in 2013 out of Dover in the UK. The ship is preparing to begin sailings and replace sister ship Carnival Pride out of Baltimore on November 14, 2021.

After recently completing a dry dock in Marseilles, France, the vessel has its new red, white, and blue livery. Carnival Legend is 88,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy and 930 international crew members. Hopefully, by the time the ship operates the much-anticipated cruises to Greenland and Canada, there is more normality with no protocols in place.