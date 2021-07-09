Carnival Cruise Line Adds Insurance Requirement for Florida Departures

Bringing the company in line with Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line now has amended its travel requirements to include insurance for guests that have not been vaccinated. Although the cruise line has mandated that all passengers are vaccinated fully, there are instances where someone who has not been vaccinated can still sail.

Why Is Carnival Making Insurance a Requirement?

The cruise line has updated its protocols page which now includes a travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated guests who are sailing. The cruise is following the CDC guidelines and a small number of unvaccinated passengers can request to cruise if they are ineligible for the vaccine.

This means that if there are 1,000 guests on board, 50 could be unvaccinated. Should an outbreak occur, the cruise line ensures that all bases are covered in terms of quarantine, possible hospitalization, or even a medical evacuation.

However, the measure is not set to come into effect until July 31, giving guests scheduled to sail more than enough time to prepare and purchase insurance. The first sailing impacted by this insurance cover is the maiden voyage for Mardi Gras on that same date.

Carnival Website

Guests can choose to purchase insurance from their travel insurance company or through Carnival Vacation Protection. The measure is intended for any adults who have not been vaccinated and teenagers above the age of 12 years of age not eligible for vaccinations. Carnival cruise line will be waiving this requirement for children under the age of 12 who are ineligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean took the step to require insurance as well, starting August 1, however in the case of Royal Caribbean the cruise line is sailing with both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests from Florida, something Carnival is not doing.

As well, in the case of Royal Caribbean, the measures are intended mostly to deter guests that have not been vaccinated; something that does not seem to be the case for Carnival, as they already have the vaccine mandate.

Carnival Remains Strict With Vaccine Requirements

Although Carnival can allow guests to sail on board its ships if they have not been vaccinated, those guests will need to make some effort to be allowed to cruise. The cruise line has stated already that guests will not be allowed to sail if they have not asked for an exemption:

From the Carnival Website:

Vaccination exemptions must be pre-approved and are subject to capacity controls. Exemptions are not granted on embarkation day. Unvaccinated guests must adhere to specific protocols and testing requirements as communicated to them in advance as a condition for travel.

Carnival Cruise Line is one of the only companies that actively require guests to show proof of vaccination in Florida, despite a law that makes this illegal. Despite possible fines of up to 5,000 dollars each time the cruise line asks for proof of a passenger, Florida has remained quiet on the subject since Carnival Horizon sailed from Miami on July 4.

Guests booked on a Carnival Cruise will also need to fill in a health questionnaire before sailing and undergo additional checks. This includes additional PCR and antigen testing before being allowed onboard in the case of unvaccinated guests.