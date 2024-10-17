Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Seasonal Dessert Dilemma

From unlimited ice cream to poolside burgers to gourmet dinners, food is a phenomenal part of any cruise vacation. Despite the vast selections of dining options onboard, however, not everyone is always pleased with every menu.

While the onboard dining team will attempt to accommodate dining requests as possible for off-menu items or special preparations, it isn’t always possible to offer everything a guest may prefer.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, recently addressed one such impossible request for an item many travelers consider seasonal, but that some guests would prefer to have more frequently.

“[We] are cruise foodies on the Carnival Celebration now. Why is there no pumpkin pie offered?” the commenter asked. “My wife was disappointed and I asked the waiter for the chefs to make one but was told very rudely that my request was refused. … Pumpkin pie is not just for the holiday season. … It should be offered once a cruise [every] cruise. What can you do to make this right?”

Heald often responds to dining-related requests on his Facebook page, helping travelers arrange for group seating, specific dining times, or special dietary needs. The pumpkin pie question, however, is a new one.

“I am sure the waiter was not rude and perhaps the chef does not have the ingredients like ummmm… Pumpkins,” Heald responded.

The guest’s assertion that “pumpkin pie is not just for the holiday season” has sparked discussion from other cruisers. Many commenters note that the spicy treat is typically offered during holiday sailings from Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Years, similar to its seasonal availability on land.

“Pumpkin everything is definitely a seasonal thing! Even in the grocery stores you do not see pumpkin pie until the fall season.”

“The only time I see pumpkin pie offered anywhere is in the fall and at Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

“Personally I don’t like pumpkin pie but I can say that I don’t ever remember seeing it outside of the holidays.”

Carnival Cruise Line does offer pumpkin menu options seasonally, including pie or custard, though it is typically only part of the special holiday menus.

For example, the special Thanksgiving menu in 2023 did include pumpkin pie with salted caramel sauce and creme Chantilly as a special dessert offering. Simpler pumpkin pie slices would have also been available as a buffet offering.

Travelers should always be careful with their expectations for seasonal treats, however. Classic family recipes can have very specific tastes and a cruise line’s recipe may be very different.

My own pumpkin pie, for example, uses triple the recommended spices (or more!) and is always topped with a ginormous amount of whipped cream, which would not be possible on a cruise ship.

Carnival’s Most Famous Dessert

With sweet treats on the mind and the menu, Heald has also begun a discussion about dining room desserts.

“Chocolate Melting Cake is the most famous cruise ship desert in the world. And it is available every day on the dining room menu. But is there another Carnival desert that you wish we would serve every night as well?” he asked.

While Heald has not created an official poll about dining room desserts, responses indicate a strong desire for crème brûlée as a top choice for travelers’ sweet desires.

Other popular requests include Grand Marnier soufflé, cheesecake, cherries jubilee, key lime pie, baked Alaska, and the “bitter ‘n blanc” bread pudding.

The highly-requested “Funfetti Cheesecake” was also mentioned, though that is an embarkation day specialty at the buffet that Carnival now offers fleetwide.

What is your favorite Carnival Cruise Line dessert? Share you sweet desires on the Cruise Hive boards!