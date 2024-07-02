Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Guest Concerns About Covid

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has responded to concerns about health and sanitation protocols onboard Carnival cruise ships, but it may not be the response guests have been hoping to hear.

Heald, who answers hundreds of questions nearly every day through his popular Facebook page, regularly fields angry comments from travelers who have tested positive for Covid following a cruise.

These comments typically include some variety of assertion or complaint about the cruise line’s protocols and how ineffective they may appear to be.

“These posts usually have words like ‘the crew do not clean the ship’ or ‘Carnival doesn’t care about Covid protocols anymore,” Heald described. “This of course is utter nonsense.”

Heald reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Communications Officer, Chris Chiames, for further details.

“I am always truly sorry to hear you got sick at some point in your travels and wish you a speedy and full recovery. As you know, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization both declared an end of the public health emergency associated with COVID-19, so we are all exposed to potential variants in our everyday activities, and most certainly not just on cruise ships,” Chiames explained.

“Specific protocols for U.S. cruises were lifted in 2022 and there are no special protocols for cruise in most parts of the world. With the emergency lifted, it is important that individuals take the precautions they feel are necessary for their own health.”

Carnival Cruise Line does provide various opportunities for guests to maintain good hand sanitation onboard. Handwashing stations are present outside buffet areas on many ships, and hand sanitizer dispensers are outside restaurants and in other public spaces.

Public restroom doors and doors leading to and from the open decks, as well as newer self-serve beverage dispensers, also have touchless operation available to minimize high-contact surfaces where contamination could easily spread.

Other guests have chimed in with Heald, noting that there are many other ways travelers could contract Covid or other illnesses on a cruise. This includes while traveling to the cruise port (airplane, airport, taxi, hotel), while on a shore excursion (van or bus, different locations), or even exploring independently ashore (stores, restaurants, touching that colorful letter sign with the port name, etc.).

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the incubation period for the illness can be from 2-14 days. This means that someone may have been exposed to the disease nearly a week before their 7-night sailing and still not show symptoms until the very end of their cruise or even after returning home.

Carnival Cruise Line’s “Have Fun. Be Safe.” page on their website notes that while testing is not required prior to sailing any longer, “we encourage all guests, 5 years and older, to take a pre-cruise COVID-19 test within three days of their cruise.”

It must be noted that Carnival’s Cruise Ticket Contract, Section 5, specifically addresses COVID-19 and exposure risk.

“Guest acknowledges, understands and accepts that while aboard the vessel, in terminals and boarding areas, or during activities ashore and/or while traveling to or from the vessel, the guest or other guests may be exposed to communicable illnesses, including but not limited to COVID-19, influenza, colds and norovirus.”

The contract goes on to note that these risks “are beyond Carnival’s control and cannot be eliminated under any circumstances.” Guests accept those risks as part of booking and sailing with Carnival Cruise Line.

More Steps Guests Can Take

Guests can easily take other steps while onboard their Carnival ship to minimize the risk of any disease transmission. For example, avoiding crowded elevators by using the stairs and minimizing the use of railings will help reduce transmission through these high-touch surfaces.

Cruise guests can also wear face masks if they wish, though masks may need to be removed briefly at security checkpoints when leaving or returning to the ship for identity verification.

Staying healthy otherwise, including avoiding too many overindulgences, getting enough sleep, and staying hydrated will also help travelers feel their best throughout their cruise vacation.