Carnival Cruise is Adjusted After Hurricane Nora Sweeps Through Mexican Riviera

The Carnival Panorama cruise ship, currently sailing in the Mexican Riviera, has adjusted its itinerary due to Hurricane Nora, which has now dissipated. To keep guests and crew safely away from the storm, the ship canceled a port of call and added another, along with adjusted days.

Carnival Panorama Itinerary Adjustments

Hurricane Nora has already swept through the Mexican Riviera, causing damage and flooding across the region, including at the popular cruise destinations of Puerta Vallarta and Mazatlan. To make sure everyone on board remains safe, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed to Cruise Hive that the current itinerary for Carnival Panorama had been changed.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

The Third-Vista class vessel, which is only on its second voyage since restarting operations from California on August 21, was previously scheduled to visit Puerto Vallarta on August 21, Mazatlan on August 31, and Cabo San Lucas on September 1 as part of its August 28 voyage out of Long Beach, California.

The cruise line canceled the scheduled call at Mazatlan on August 31 and has replaced that day with a sea day. The cruise line also added a call at Ensenada, which Carnival Panorama already completed yesterday (August 29).

The call at Puerta Vallarta has also been changed to September 1. The Carnival cruise ship will then have its regular final sea day before arriving back in California on Saturday, September 4.

Follows Changes Due to Technical Issue

The situation is more complex as the cruise ship is currently suffering from its maximum cruising speed, and port times were adjusted to make up for the issue and allow time for the arrival back home.

Those guests on the current sailing were notified of the technical issue before their departure. Carnival Panorama’s departed from Long Beach on August 28 was changed to 5:30 PM. There were also changes to port arrival and departure times. However, with a further change due to the Hurricane, those times may have changed again. The ship’s arrival time back in Long Beach will also be later at 10:00 AM.

Photo Credit: CactusPilot / Shutterstock.com

Those guests who purchased Carnival’s Fly2Fun package and have flights scheduled earlier will automatically be rescheduled to depart no later than 2:00 PM. The cruise line is also offering up to $200 per person to reimburse those guests who incur cancellation fees for changing their flights to a later time.

It has not been the best of restarts for the Carnival Panorama, and unfortunately, no one can control mother nature. Hopefully, there will be a solution to the maximum cruising speed issue. The good news is that cruises are back out of California to the Mexican Riviera for the first time in more than 17 months. Eight Carnival cruise ships have already restarted operations and even more through September 2021.

Nora Dissipates

Over the weekend, Nora made its way up along the Mexican west coast at a category 1 Hurricane and impacting the cruise destinations of Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerta Vallarta. The Hurricane brought high winds and heavy rainfall, which resulted in flooding and damage. Initial reports already show damage to Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

Thankfully, the storm has now ended and, According to the National Hurricane Center (NOAA), dissipated at 3:00 AM on August 30 near Los Mochis, Mexico. At its height, the Hurricane had a maximum sustained of 85 MPH.